Nobody Blames Doctors for High Medical Costs. That's About to Change.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has always had such data. But, in 1979, a federal court prohibited the government from releasing it publicly. Then, last year, another federal judge issued a new ruling effectively rescinding that ban, clearing the way for the government to make the information public. Now it is. Anybody can look at up what his or her doctor has been billing Medicare. Perhaps more important, researchers can use the data to provide broader, aggregate looks at how the largest insurance program in America—one that the taxpayers finance—is paying for medical care.

One thing that’s likely to come out, as people pore over the data, is that there’s a lot of waste in American medical care. And while that’s not exactly news, the news is about to become more accurate—and specific. Most Americans think drug companies and insurers are the main reasons health care in the U.S. is so expensive. But, as any economist will tell you, the whole health care industry plays a role—including the medical profession. And while some Americans might be aware of this, few have made the connection to individual doctors. That could change now. The public is about to learn about some doctor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who keeps on ordering all those scans for those migraine sufferers, even though the evidence is clear it's unnecessary—or some surgeon from South Florida who's performed a statistically improbable amount of knee replacements.

The medical profession has always fought these kinds of disclosure, fearing that the information, taken out of context, will create more misimpressions than it corrects. It’s not a crazy fear. A doctor who performs what seems like a lot of procedures or charges what seems like a lot of money isn’t necessarily providing bad care or bilking the taxpayers. It all depends on a ton of variables that won’t be immediately apparent from the data.