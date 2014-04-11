Don't Be Fooled: The Fed's New Rule Lets Banks Off Easy

So what’s the concern? The first is that, while it is better, this number isn’t high enough. The major, serious (but reasonable) ask on capital has been 8 percent. This is the number that Pew’s Systemic Risk Council, with prominent members like Sheila Bair, Paul Volcker, Paul O'Neill, and Brooksley Born, has said would be ideal. Others have argued that even higher requirements, on the order of 20-25 percent, would be more appropriate.

The second concern is what will be used to calculate this requirement. The leverage ratio is just that, a ratio, with a numerator and a denominator. If you can hide risk off-balance sheet from the denominator, or add garbage to the top, then the rule is easier to comply with. As Marcus Stanley of Americans for Financial Reform told me, “the leverage requirement is a good thing, but it doesn’t get you out of complexity. And a leverage ratio is dependent on the definitions used as much as anything else.”

There was also a proposed rule announced this week that would expand the definition of what is included in the bottom of the ratio by a major factor. Stanley and others are concerned that this new definition, still just a proposal, could end up with loopholes for off-balance sheet exposures that would allow banks to hide things from their calculations. The evolution of what gets included will need to be scrutinized as close as possible as this evolves.

So pretty good, but also disappointing given what is needed. (Policy writers in the Obama Era should have a special hotkey that just prints out that statement as a conclusion to save time.) But either way, the real battle is still ahead. There are two major rules still coming in 2014 that will play an outsized role in ending Too Big To Fail.

The conversation over Too Big To Fail has sadly gone into a binary “yes/no” world, with increasingly obtuse statistical games over whether we can check a box saying TBTF is over. A better way of approaching this question is understanding the strength of regulators’ tools when it comes to imposing losses on and killing a financial firm without causing a market-wide panic. And one important tool they should have is a large stock of debt purposefully designed to absorb losses in failure.