Conservatives Want to Oust John Boehner, But Have No Clue How

From my own reporting, I can confirm that these conversations are ongoing, and not even particularly hushed. I can also confirm that the rebel faction (such as it is) hasn't found an heir apparent. It's not even clear anyone who could feasibly be an heir apparent would want to participate in the rebellion. That doesn't mean a dedicated group of disaffected conservatives couldn't deny Boehner the speakership. But without a prospective replacement, it's the kind of bluff Boehner could probably call if he wanted to.

If you'd like a detailed explanation of the speakership election, the Congressional Research Service has you covered. The short version is that a speaker-hopeful needs to win a majority of voting members to actually claim the gavel. And given the GOP's fairly narrow margin in the House right now (a margin that will presumably remain narrow after the election) it wouldn't take many dissidents to deny Boehner a majority.

But unless a popular figure with real stature in the conference (someone like Paul Ryan, for instance) eventually steps up, the threat suffers from an "and then what?!" problem. The hope I guess is that Boehner would be too embarrassed to go to the floor without enough support to win the election, and step aside voluntarily. And maybe he would! That's more or less what happened to Newt Gingrich in 1999. But if he were to call the conservatives' bluff and fall short of a majority in round one, the House would just keep voting until a victor emerged. And unless the hardliners were willing to team with Democrats and support someone more liberal than Boehner (SPOILER: that'll never happen) then Boehner would eventually come out on top. Even if he had to cut a deal with Dems to get them to abstain from voting.