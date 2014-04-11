Why We Should All Be Working Less

In Sweden too, there are experiments to reduce the working week. The city of Gothenburg has proposed a year-long trial in which half of its municipal workers will work traditional eight-hour days while the remainder will work six. The government of Gothenburg has a hunch that this could increase productivity: in the 1930s the breakfast cereal maker Kellogg’s replaced its factory workers standard eight-hour-shifts with six-hour ones and saw productivity increase.

There's no hard and fast link between working hours and productivity. It’s easier to see how six-hour shifts might boost the productivity of manual laborers or factory workers, who might physically tire, but what about office jobs? It often feels as though work expands to fill the space allocated to it—but a lot also depends on office culture. In some work places employees feel a great pressure to sit at their desks long after office hours end—even if all they’re doing is surreptitiously checking Facebook—because running out of the office at 5:01 “looks bad.”

In certain professions, such as corporate law and investment banking, unsociable hours and all-nighters are seen as a badge of honor. The UK is quite bad for this—12 percent of workers work more than 50-hour weeks, compared to an OECD average of 9 percent (although we lag behind Turkey, where almost half of workers put in more than 50 hours a week).