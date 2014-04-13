Matthew Weiner Is Overrated

“Mad Men”’s pretensions are all Weiner’s doing. We know this not only because the media never writes about the show without citing his control-freakishness, and so therefore we know he deserves the lion’s share of credit and blame. We know it also because we have a wonderful control group, in the form of episodes Weiner wrote for another TV show he worked on. No, not “Becker.” You can frequently tell which “Sopranos” episodes Weiner wrote just by watching them. The humor in them is unusually over-the-top—Paulie, having received a massage, remarks, “I had no idea I was so tense!” The subtext has had the “sub” amputated—David Straithairn’s teacher, engaged in a doomed love affair with Carmela, keeps Heloise and Abelard in his bathroom, and then tells her its story of a doomed love affair. The symbolism is ham-handed—if Tony’s dream-state alter ego puts down a suitcase, something very bad will happen to Tony. (Weiner recycled this exact device in a “Mad Men” episode called—wait for it—“The Suitcase.”) Grand gestures are intended to communicate meaning through their own incomprehensibility—Tony goes to Vegas, does peyote, and yells, “I get it!” into the desert sunrise, even as the viewer himself struggles to get it.

This trying-too-hard brand of seriousness characterized “Mad Men” from the beginning. Don has a secret! Betty (Friedan?) is a bored housewife! The 1960s are sexist and alcoholic! Even many fans’ favorite part of the show, the ascent of Peggy Olson, feels like a sop to contemporary viewers, an anachronistically Whiggish vision of women’s liberation. No better contemporary example than “Mad Men” exists of what Dwight MacDonald called “midcult”—unexceptional art whose highbrow trappings convince consumers they are putting real cultural work into consuming it. It’s worse than something that both looks, and is, trifling. It’s empty calories that leave you feeling full.

So what caused the hypnosis that convinced tastemakers of “Mad Men”’s nutritional value? The timing is instructive. When the show premiered in July 2007, the Golden Age of Television had been codified but not yet confirmed as more than a fluke. “The Sopranos” went dark a month before. “The Wire” approached its final season. Proto-offerings like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Freaks and Geeks,” and “Six Feet Under” were in the past; “Friday Night Lights” soon debuted on a purgatorial Friday night timeslot; “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones” didn’t yet exist. In its first season, “Mad Men”’s viewership was anemic, and it wasn’t yet central to the conversation. In early 2008, three of the most prominent television critics could earnestly debate which of “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” and “Deadwood” was “the greatest TV drama ever.” The end had arrived.

But critics by and large don’t enjoy being museum curators. They needed a new Great Show. And so “Mad Men”’s anointment came in the summer of 2008, just before season two, in the form of a New York Times Magazine cover story. Alex Witchel’s portrait of Weiner remains the dominant one: “He is both ultimate authority and divine messenger, some peculiar hybrid of God and Edith Head.” Weiner tells her, “I do not feel any guilt about saying that the show comes from my mind and that I’m a control freak.” You can trace a direct line from then to now, with Weiner flaunting his obsession with preventing spoilers from getting out (before last season, critics were warned not to disclose how many floors the ad agency had); making gnomic pronouncements in The Paris Review like, “The driving question for the series is, Who are we? When we talk about ‘we,’ who is that?”; and insufferably telling one interviewer, “Well, that’s the state of mind I want you to have when you watch the premiere. (Laughs).”

I wonder, though, how much of Weiner’s control-freak persona, so central to the show’s critical esteem, isn’t one big misunderstanding. Going back to that 2008 feature, we find Weiner, in Witchel’s words, “still a work in progress”: “For 41 of his 42 years he has not been a star, and he is not used to presenting himself as a brand,” she wrote. Perhaps Weiner was just another cranky writer, and it was only the demands of the recap-industrial complex that thrust a more grandiose role upon him; he then found that this suited him, and ran with it. Replace “TV critics procliamed him the next genius” with “he stole the dog tags of a dead buddy in Korea,” and this story even gets a little poignant.