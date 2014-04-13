Matthew Weiner Is Overrated

The great unanswered “Mad Men” question is why it is so revered. Don Draper is so much a cipher that who he really is—the question upon which, Weiner says, the dramatic weight of the final season will be laid—cannot possibly interest us. The ostentatious intrusion of historical events is rarely more telling than it is annoying. (It is actually possible to do period pieces in which larger developments and happenings feel like organic parts of the characters’ lives rather than showy Moments for the readers/viewers.) Much of the show’s meaning is ostensibly conveyed through significant glances and overwrought tableaux—women going down in an elevator together, Sally Draper scowling—that cannot possibly do the heavy work of Saying Something.

Mendelsohn, an award-winning drama critic, told us how he really felt after “Mad Men”’s fourth and strongest season: “The writing is extremely weak, the plotting haphazard and often preposterous, the characterizations shallow and sometimes incoherent; its attitude toward the past is glib and its self-positioning in the present is unattractively smug.” The show, he adds, “keeps telling you what to think instead of letting you think for yourself.”

“Mad Men”’s pretensions are all Weiner’s doing. We know this not only because the media never writes about the show without citing his control-freakishness, and so therefore we know he deserves the lion’s share of credit and blame. We know it also because we have a wonderful control group, in the form of episodes Weiner wrote for another TV show he worked on. No, not “Becker.” You can frequently tell which “Sopranos” episodes Weiner wrote just by watching them. The humor in them is unusually over-the-top—Paulie, having received a massage, remarks, “I had no idea I was so tense!” The subtext has had the “sub” amputated—David Straithairn’s teacher, engaged in a doomed love affair with Carmela, keeps Heloise and Abelard in his bathroom, and then tells her its story of a doomed love affair. The symbolism is ham-handed—if Tony’s dream-state alter ego puts down a suitcase, something very bad will happen to Tony. (Weiner recycled this exact device in a “Mad Men” episode called—wait for it—“The Suitcase.”) Grand gestures are intended to communicate meaning through their own incomprehensibility—Tony goes to Vegas, does peyote, and yells, “I get it!” into the desert sunrise, even as the viewer himself struggles to get it.