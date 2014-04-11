Sebelius Resignation Doesn't Mean What Supporters Or Critics Claim

It's true, for instance, that Sebelius wouldn't be resigning if Obamacare were still in the midst of October or November-like chaos. The end of an ultimately successful enrollment period gives rise to a quiet moment during which a successor can transition smoothly into Sebelius' role. It reflects genuine confidence that the worst is behind them.

But it's simultaneously true that Sebelius probably wouldn't have resigned the week after open enrollment ended if implementation had been a cakewalk. It wasn't. This isn't a mic drop at all. And though that doesn't mean the administration is admitting that the law is a mess as it stands right now, it does point to a recognition that there needs to be accountability for the Healthcare.gov outage, and perhaps that in-cycle Democrats need an answer for voters who expect that kind of accountability. Someone who's been in politics as long as Sebelius understands that being a fall guy is occasionally an unfortunate part of the job. You'll notice that Democratic operatives in Washington are sending her off with fulsome praise, but nearly all of the national news stories reporting her resignation have framed it as a culpability moment.

Red State's Erick Erickson takes things wildly further and claims that it's effectively an admission against interest that Democrats expect to lose the Senate. This is a wishful, but strange, conclusion.

With respect to the argument that the administration is rolling Sebelius in reaction to bad polling, that just doesn't fit the facts.

The Democrats' Senate outlook has improved pretty dramatically in the past week, at least given the polling. — Sean Trende (@SeanTrende) April 10, 2014

If the idea is that replacing Sebelius will be easier now than in 2015 under a GOP majority, that's obviously, trivially true. Especially given that Democrats recently eliminated the filibuster for most Senate-confirmed positions. But you know what would be even easier than replacing Sebelius now? Not replacing her at all.