Famous Violinists Can't Tell a Stradivarius from a Newly-Manufactured Violin

Some say the secret of the Stradivarius violins lies in the varnish. Some say it’s the wood, cut from spruce trees that matured during the Little Ice Age. Others credit subtle asymmetries in the violins' design.

But the real secret may be that they’re overrated. A new study has found that, in blind tests, even world-class musicians can’t tell the difference between playing a multi-million-dollar violin made by Antoni Stradivari in the eighteenth century and a model made in North America last week. For a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers led by Claudia Fritz, an acoustics expert and professor at the Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris, asked ten renowned violin soloists to select which of 12 violins they would take on an imaginary concert tour. Half of the violins were made by Stradivarius or another 18th-century Italian master, while half came from contemporary European or North American makers (whose identities aren’t revealed in the paper). The volunteers—including Russian virtuoso Ilya Kaler and former London Symphony Orchestra soloist Susanne Hou—had two opportunities to try out the violins, once in a rehearsal room and once in a 300-seat concert hall.

After spending two and half hours playing around on the different instruments, six out of the ten musicians chose one of the modern violins for the hypothetical tour—and only three picked a Stradivarius. The two most-preferred violins were both contemporary; the least-preferred was a Stradivarius. Fritz also had the violinists guess whether each instrument they played was old or new—and they guessed right just about half the time.

Fritz calls her conclusion a “striking challenge to near-canonical beliefs about Old Italian violins.” Her results add support to a smaller, similarly designed experiment she carried out two years ago, when she had violinists test three Old Italian violins and three modern ones in an Indianapolis hotel room. Though that study attracted attention from the New York Times and The Guardian, critics pointed to the small number of violins and size of the venue.