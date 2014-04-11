Famous Violinists Can't Tell a Stradivarius from a Newly-Manufactured Violin

After spending two and half hours playing around on the different instruments, six out of the ten musicians chose one of the modern violins for the hypothetical tour—and only three picked a Stradivarius. The two most-preferred violins were both contemporary; the least-preferred was a Stradivarius. Fritz also had the violinists guess whether each instrument they played was old or new—and they guessed right just about half the time.

Fritz calls her conclusion a “striking challenge to near-canonical beliefs about Old Italian violins.” Her results add support to a smaller, similarly designed experiment she carried out two years ago, when she had violinists test three Old Italian violins and three modern ones in an Indianapolis hotel room. Though that study attracted attention from the New York Times and The Guardian, critics pointed to the small number of violins and size of the venue.

Fritz’ work adds to a growing body of research suggesting that our appreciation of art has as much to do with perception as with the work itself. In 2007, Gene Weingarten of the Washington Post convinced world-famous violinist Joshua Bell to spend three-quarters of an hour busking at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station in DC. Over a thousand people walked by without pausing as Bell, dressed in a t-shirt and baseball cap, played Bach masterpieces on a $3.5 million Stradivarius. A grand total of seven people lingered for more than a minute, and 27 dropped some change in Bell’s case—for a total of $32. One Sunday last year, English graffiti artist Banksy set up a stall in Central Park and started hawking his paintings—which normally go for about $40,000—for 60 bucks. Three people took the bait.