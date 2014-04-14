The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Controversy Is About Double Standards, Not Freedom of Speech

I met Hirsi Ali several times, and I read her first book, which detailed her harrowing personal story. She always struck me as thoughtful and interesting and exceedingly polite, which is why many of the comments she has made in the last several years came as such a shock. (“There is no moderate Islam." And: "There are Muslims who are passive, who don’t all follow the rules of Islam, but there’s really only one Islam, defined as submission to the will of God. There’s nothing moderate about it.”) Statements like these are not only harmful to any sort of helpful debate; they are also incredibly thoughtless and, well, dumb.

However, nothing she has said—or at least nothing that I have found—seems to rise to the level of hate speech. When people become adults they can choose what religion they belong to, which can't be said of, say, skin color. Thus if people do not like the teachings of Judaism or the Catholic Church, they are perfectly within their rights to say so. A lot of diehard atheists have said nasty things about many different religions, and I don't think comments which call various faiths stupid or dangerous or even evil should be considered beyond the pale, or should require that we shun the people who made them from polite society.

But this controversy isn't about shunning someone from polite society. It is about giving a person an honorary degree. I certainly don't think she was deserving of a degree in the first place, so, as Gharib argues, once the university realized its mistake, correcting it was reasonable. The counter argument, which isn't entirely misguided either, would state that colleges should try to set a certain tone about these issues—even if it really isn't a "freedom of speech" issue—and thus letting her get the award (after inviting her) would have been fine too. The world wasn't going to come tumbling down either way, and some of the lessons Hirsi Ali has preached seem valuable.

Perhaps the fact that I can't get worked up that much either way about her invitation is why I find the double standard from various commentators particularly galling. Imagine this scenario: A Palestinian woman who had been mistreated by Israeli settlers (Hirsi Ali had her genitals mutilated at the age of 5), and who subsequently called Judaism "a destructive, nihilistic cult of death," had her invitation revoked for an honorary degree at a prestigious university. How would American rightwing magazines, from The Weekly Standard to National Review, have reacted? I think we know the answer.

In the case at hand, Bill Kristol has been comparing Hirsi Ali to Tony Kushner, who said that the creation of Israel was a "mistake," among other things, but I haven't seen him take the obvious, non-hypocritical step and write that revoking a Kushner degree would be a grave error. Moreover, calling the creation of Israel a "mistake" isn't quite the same as calling an entire faith a "nihilistic cult of death." Charles Cooke at National Review, meanwhile, compares the lack of a "middle ground" in Hirsi Ali's thought the lack of a middle ground (i.e. political correctness) on university campuses, which seems like a stretch. Still, Cooke's piece is more reasonable, and he is not wrong to wince at one of the reasons the college offered for rescinding the invitation—namely, that Muslim students will feel uncomfortable. Lots of things make people feel uncomfortable, and one senses that this concern is probably higher on the list of college administrations than it should be.