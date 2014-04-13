The Ukrainian Berkut officer was killed Sunday night after a shootout broke out in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the already unstable Donetsk region. Five others were injured in the first reported gun fight in eastern Ukraine, which started after armed men seized the town’s state security office and police station, AP reports. Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov also reported “an unclear number of casualties among the militia.” Read the Kyiv Post’s dispatch from the scene, where OSCE observers were reportedly mobbed.

Ukrainian Interim President Oleksander Turchynov convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council following the news from Sloviansk. According to the Guardian, Ukraine advised all Sloviansk residents to stay inside, though at the city's state security office, "A group of up to a 100 civilians, many of them elderly women, stood in front of the building, chanting messages of solidarity to the protesters inside, including 'Referendum!'" In an address to Ukrainians on Sunday, Turchynov called the escalating protests a "repeat of the Crimean scenario" and said that he is willing to give Ukraine's regional governments more autonomy.

Many have reported that the separatists are well-equipped, and some are wearing similar uniforms to those worn by Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that "no Russian agents or troops" are in eastern Ukraine.