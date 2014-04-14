House Republicans are out to stop the Obama Administration from losing another battle with China and Russia. But this time the fight isn’t over land. It’s over cyberspace.

As the Republicans tell it, the U.S. is about to relinquish control of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN. If you’re a techie—and maybe even if you’re not—then you know why ICANN is important. It’s the non-profit organization that doles out website names and, more generally, maintains the stability of the Internet. Under an agreement that’s been in the works for nearly ten years, and whose lineage traces back farther than that, the U.S. will cede some of its current oversight role.

That was the plan, anyway. Now Republicans are trying to stop that transition, or at least slow it down, by passing a bill that would require the General Accounting Office to study the effects. “It is imperative that this administration report to Congress before they take any steps that would compromise or turn over any control of the Internet,” says Marsha Blackburn, the Tennessee Republican who is one of the bill’s cosponsors. “We cannot let the Internet turn into another Russian landgrab.”

It’s a great talking point. But as policy? The Republican position doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and might actually do real harm to freedom on the Internet. Here's why: