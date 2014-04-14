That was the plan, anyway. Now Republicans are trying to stop that transition, or at least slow it down, by passing a bill that would require the General Accounting Office to study the effects. “It is imperative that this administration report to Congress before they take any steps that would compromise or turn over any control of the Internet,” says Marsha Blackburn, the Tennessee Republican who is one of the bill’s cosponsors. “We cannot let the Internet turn into another Russian landgrab.”

It’s a great talking point. But as policy? The Republican position doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and might actually do real harm to freedom on the Internet. Here's why:

1. The U.S. doesn’t really have “control of the Internet” now. The key thing to understand is that ICANN isn’t really under any country’s control right now. It manages itself and makes its own decisions.