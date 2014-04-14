Deported Without Seeing A Judge: One of the Worst Parts of the Immigration System

Those “expedited removals,” which were first introduced by the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA), can take place only when authorities apprehend an immigrant within 100 miles of the border and within two weeks of entering the country. There’s a reason to restrict the practice in that way: It’s supposed to focus only on people who haven’t yet established roots and family ties within the U.S. But experts say that a growing number of people who brave the increasingly dangerous border crossing into the U.S. have been deported before and are trying to return to families here. Overall, expedited removals accounted for 39 percent of all deportations in 2012, according to DHS. Any of those people who enter the country again could be subject to even quicker removal next time—again, without seeing a judge—through a process called “reinstatement of final orders.” These accounted for 36 percent of removals in 2012. “There’s an intuitive sense that if someone got an earlier removal order, they got their day in court,” said Mark Fleming, the National Litigation Coordinator at Heartland Alliance's National Immigrant Justice Center. “That’s not necessarily true.”

Immigration officials told the Times that they are careful not to unilaterally remove people who might have a legal argument for staying in the U.S. Among other things, they said, they “had set the bar intentionally low for the initial ‘credible fear’ test, to avoid turning away a foreigner in danger.” Immigration rights advocates disagree. Many describe clients who would have qualified to stay the first time they were deported, but never saw a lawyer or a judge. These immigrants crossed back into the U.S., often to reunite with family here. Now, there’s no way to fight the reinstated effort to deport them—they effectively waived their rights without knowing they had. (Unlike U.S. citizens who get in trouble with the law, immigrants are not provided with free counsel by the government; if they can’t afford a lawyer or find one to work pro bono, they must represent themselves.)

Expedited removals accounted for 21 percent of deportations in 2004 and had nearly doubled to 40 percent by 2006. Since then, the level has stayed more or less the same. The current immigration fight centers on the question of whether Obama has made the deportations system more humane. When it comes to due process, immigration advocates have no trouble arguing that he has a long way to go.