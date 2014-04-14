This surprising data actually has some fairly significant political implications.

For years, Republicans (and many Democrats) have said a simplified tax code is one of their main goals. In fact, one fundamental feature of every Republican tax reform plan is to condense the number of tax brackets. It’s so complicated, they say, to navigate the gradations that charge you different rates on different chunks of your income. In the digital age, one where only seven percent of the population is manually using those crazy tables at the back of the tax book, this makes no sense.

Once upon a time, it was a complicated process to figure out the tax rate you would pay at various income levels. For instance, here are the tax brackets for single taxpayers in 2014:





That means the first $9,075 of a person’s income is taxed at 10 percent, the next $27,824 is taxed at 15 percent and onwards. Now, you just fire up TurboTax or hand your taxes over to a professional who plugs them into a computer for you. Presto! No calculation need. The application spits out your income tax liability. You could have seven tax brackets or 700 and all you would have to do is plug your income in and the computer would do the rest for you. In fact, we could create infinite tax brackets by using an equation instead.

Conservatives often argue that high marginal tax rates discourage work. They’re right. That effect is most powerful at the edge of tax brackets. For instance, for a person making $89,349, their marginal tax rate is 25 percent—their next dollar of income would be taxed at a 25 percent rate. But at $89,351, the marginal tax rate rises to 28 percent. Republicans want to create two tax brackets at 10 and 25 percent—but that means creating a steep cliff where the marginal tax jumps from 10 percent to 25 percent. Ultimately, what matters for work incentives is the marginal tax rate on the next dollar earned, not the previous dollar. But psychologically, moving from a 10 percent to 25 percent bracket is a big jump that can discourage work as well. Creating dozens of tax brackets in that range instead would eliminate those cliffs.