Kiev Told Pro-Russian Separatists to Disarm, or Else. But the "Or Else" Hasn't Come.

Hours after the ignored deadline, however, the Ukrainian offensive has yet to begin. Turchinov fired the security chief in charge of the operation, according to Reuters, and he has asked the UN to send peacekeeping troops to help with the offensive. Given that Russia is a member of the UN Security Council, the request is unlikely to be heeded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received “very many similar requests from the regions of eastern Ukraine” asking Russia to intervene, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Monday. Putin has signed a decree increasing his salary and that of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev 2.65 times. In 2012, Putin made 3.672 million rubles and Medvedev made 4.259 million rubles.

The State Department has overtly said that Russia seems to be supporting the separatist offensive, but praised the Ukrainian government’s restraint in the East. Ukrainian intelligence leaked intercepted phone conversations between Russians in east Ukraine and in Moscow today, which purportedly confirm Russian involvement in the unrest. In this video, an armed separatist admits that he is a lieutenant in the Russian army (if this seems familiar, it’s because exactly the same thing happened when Russian “self-defense forces” took over Crimea):