'Fargo''s First Episode is Like a Coen Brothers 'Greatest Hits'

What was initially striking about Episode 1 was the degree to which various characters were based on people from the original movie, and yet also distinct. It's quite obvious that Martin Freeman's passive, absurd insurance salesman is a close relative of William H. Macy's doomed car salesman from the movie. And Allison Tolman's as-yet-undeveloped policewoman, Molly, is certainly related to the protagonist of the film, played brilliantly by Frances McDormand. But both characters are also different in significant ways, which make their character developments more surprising (because of our expectations) than they would otherwise be. The plot is set in motion by Freeman's desire to be rid of his wife, who is just as horrid as he is, and by the investigation into a local murder undertaken by Molly and another police officer, played superbly by Shawn Doyle.

But the character who truly departs from the Fargo universe is Bill Bob Thornton's assassin, who comes into town—the show and the movie share locations and snowy landscapes—and upends everyone's life. Magnetically inhabited by Thornton, this killer is like a slightly less deranged version of Javier Bardem's Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men. The difference is that Thornton has both a mischievous side (seen to great comic effect effect at several moments) and a more clearly thought-out (if still entirely deranged) morality. But both men are ruthless, and a scene late in the episode between Thornton and Colin Hanks, playing another cop, could almost have been lifted directly from No Country For Old Men.

It's nearly impossible to say where this story is headed, but in a mere hour of television, the creators have managed to evoke both Fargo's creepy environs and black humor; recall No Country For Old Men's sense of foreboding; and even mimic the abiding absurdity of other Coen classics such as The Big Lebowski (1998). I was reminded several times of their alternately moving and hilarious gangster pic Miller's Crossing (1990), and a colleague even pointed out similarities to their (in my opinion overrated) 2009 film, A Serious Man. And the combination of shocking violence—I was dispirited to see one of the episode's best characters killed off so quickly—and heartless humor (who on earth dreamed up those dreadful, hilarious brothers?) recalled Pulp Fiction.