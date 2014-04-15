Here Are the Counties that Pay the Most and Least in Federal Income Tax

It’s tax day and, for many people, that means sending a big check to Uncle Sam. Where are the checks biggest? A new map from the Brookings Institute can tell you. It shows the average income taxes paid in each county in the United States. Coming in at number one is Teton County in Wyoming with average federal taxes of more than $66,000. Here’s the full map:





Of course, counties with higher incomes are going to pay more in taxes (and most people deem that fair). Brookings also has a map of the highest income taxes paid as a percentage of average income. Once again, Teton County takes the top spot at nearly 20 percent. Here’s that full map as well: