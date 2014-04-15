Today's Obamacare Conspiracy Theory and Why You Should Be Skeptical

“The Current Population Survey (i.e. Census) has always been a terrible way to measure the uninsured,” says Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “The survey is done in the February to April period every year, but asks about insurance coverage from the prior year. The measure of the uninsured is theoretically the number of people who were uninsured for all of the previous year, but researchers have known for quite some time that it doesn’t really seem to be measuring that, because of the way people answer the questions. It seems to be more like a measure of the number of uninsured at a point in time, but it’s of course always been ambiguous what point in time.”

Another problem with the CPS is that its great strength—the detailed questions about type of insurance, and so on—made the old questionaire somewhat obsolete. Going forward, for example, it’s important to know whether people got coverage through one of the new marketplaces. But to do that, the survey has to have a question about the marketplaces, which didn’t even exist until this year. For these reasons, the Census Bureau decided to overhaul the survey, designing new questions that would help clarify previous ambiguities and produce information that reflects how insurance works under Obamacare. Apparently they opted against including a small sample with the old questions, just to preserve the ability to make comparisons, figuring then both sets of data (new questions and old) would be less reliable as each one's sample size got smaller.

That decision will clearly have some negative consequences. It means that the data coming out in the future, starting this October, won't look like the data that came out in the past. As Bloomberg View columnist Megan McArdle points out, making that kind of change in the middle of such an important transition is not typically a smart thing to do. And it's not just conservatives or libertarians unhappy with the transition. Scholars hoping to study health care trends over the long term, going back many years, just lost a valuable data source. "Altering the questions right now so that we can’t measure what’s going on is terrible," writes Aaron Carroll, the University of Indiana pediatrician and researcher. "If they were so bad they needed altering, a few years ago would have been better. Or, a few years from now. But right now? It’s killing me."

But whether or not those downsides outweigh the upsides—I've been going back and forth on that all day—the change shouldn't get in the way of measuring how many people got insurance from Obamacare. For one thing, the government runs two other major surveys on the uninsured. One is called the National Health Interview Survey, or NHIS. Sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control but also conducted by the Census Bureau, this survey asks a set of detailed questions about health, including insurance status.

The Census Bureau also runs something called the American Community Survey, or ACS. It's newer than the CPS and it didn't start asking about health insurance until a few years ago. Its questions are also less detailed. But it asks respondents about their insurance status today, not last year, so it doesn't have the same ambiguity. It is also the largest of the surveys, by far. It has a sample size of 3 million households over the course of the year, according to the Census Bureau, which works out to 250,000 a month. The total CPS sample size is 100,000 households. (For more on the two, see this Robert Wood Johnson Foundation primer from a few years ago.)