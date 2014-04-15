'They Grab You...But It's Okay'

In 1978, only 24 percent of teenage boys and 44 percent of girls thought it was never acceptable for men to force sex on women, according to a psychological survey of 432 teenagers in Los Angeles. Answering on a five-point scale, the teens registered some degree of uncertainty that rape was wrong in instances where “he spent a lot of money on her” (39 percent of males and 12 percent of females could imagine situations where force was okay); where “she gets him sexually excited” (51 percent of boys and 42 percent of girls); or where “they have dated for a long time” (43 percent and 32 percent).

Reading these numbers, we can take some comfort that times—and social mores—have changed. But how much have they progressed, exactly? A new study called “Normalizing Sexual Violence,” to be published in the next issue of the journal Gender & Society, suggests teenagers are still growing up with the perception that rape and harassment are just “normal stuff” that “guys do.”

“They grab you, touch your butt and try to, like, touch you in the front, and run away, but it’s okay,” said a 13-year-old girl. “I never think it’s a big thing because they do it to everyone.”

Author Heather Hlavka, of Marquette University, wrote that the girls were “appropriating” an age-old set of gender dynamics—“boys will be boys”—to “make sense of everyday harassment, violence, coercion, and consent.” Her study, like so many others, found that sexual assault and harassment are underreported—but often because victims don’t see what was done to them as a crime. Some subjects viewed rape as wrong, but anything short of it as normal.