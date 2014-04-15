'They Grab You...But It's Okay'

“They grab you, touch your butt and try to, like, touch you in the front, and run away, but it’s okay,” said a 13-year-old girl. “I never think it’s a big thing because they do it to everyone.”

Author Heather Hlavka, of Marquette University, wrote that the girls were “appropriating” an age-old set of gender dynamics—“boys will be boys”—to “make sense of everyday harassment, violence, coercion, and consent.” Her study, like so many others, found that sexual assault and harassment are underreported—but often because victims don’t see what was done to them as a crime. Some subjects viewed rape as wrong, but anything short of it as normal.

It’s important to note that the 100 study participants, all girls between the ages of three and 17, had been chosen through an advocacy group that labeled them as at-risk for sexual assault. But as Tara Culp-Ressler writes at ThinkProgress, this isn’t the only recent study to raise a red flag about the sexual mores being imparted to teens. Two studies last fall found that beliefs about sex—including tendencies toward and acceptance of sexual violence—are formed in the teenage years. Just as young women learn to rationalize violence, young men learn “sexual entitlement.”