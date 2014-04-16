Observers entered first, Monday: press and NGOs on the left of a rear chamber, ten representatives from the victims’ families to the right—the prosecution side—with a curtain they could pull for privacy, but have chosen not to this week. A single security specialist set to work, meticulously wiping down each defendant chair, probing every flap and fold in the cushions and seat-backs. Security officers in army uniforms lined the wall, wearing standard velcro-backed cloth name-strips on their chests reading “Escort,” “Internal Security” or “Internal Security NCOIC” (Non Commissioned Officer In Charge).

KSM entered, accompanied by several escorts wearing black surgical gloves. The gloves are a protective measure added after other prisoners employed a tactic known as “splashing,” which a military spokesman described it as “a toxic mix of bodily fluids” the prisoners prepared and hurled at their captors. The gloves also protect against spitting and blood-born contagions in the event of an aggressive struggle. The other defendants followed, one at a time, following the same procedure. The chains affixed to the floor below their chairs were not deployed. They have been used, rarely, to shackle the ankle of an unruly prisoner. The plan is to leave them hidden under the tables unless necessary, to avoid prejudicing the future jurors.

KSM, who, according to U.S. military records, celebrated his forty-ninth birthday Monday, looked considerably older—though he has trimmed down since last spring, when he had developed quite a pot belly, according to veteran observers. He wore an outdated U.S. Army BDU field jacket (a toasty insulated winter coat) in a woodland camouflage pattern over his traditional white tribal desert gown and flowing makeshift turban. It was 86 degrees with 84 percent humidity here Monday.