This Just In: Uninsured in Red States Getting Shaft From Lawmakers

Gallup polling is offering yet another snapshot of Obamacare’s progress. But this time the picture doesn’t merely tell us how many Americans are getting insurance. It also shows us where they are getting insurance. The image is all too familiar.

For this latest survey report, published on Wednesday morning, Gallup divided the states into two categories. One group consists of states that are fully embracing the Affordable Care Act. They decided to run their own insurance marketplaces, rather than have the federal government do it, and they are participating in the law’s planned expansion of Medicaid, so that all people with incomes below 133 percent of the poverty line qualify. States in this category include California, Kentucky, and New York.

The other group is states that have not taken both steps. Either they decided not to run their own marketplaces or they are refusing to expand Medicaid or both. States in this category include Florida, Missouri, and Texas—which neither have their own marketplaces nor have expanded Medicaid—as well as Arizona and Michigan—which are expanding Medicaid but are letting the feds run their marketplaces.