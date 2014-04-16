Which Federal Agency Controls Cybersecurity? The Answer May Surprise You.

In our current system of government, though, things that make sense seldom become reality. It now seems that our cybersecurity standards are going to be set by a consumer protection organization—the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The case that made this clear is Federal Trade Commission v. Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, a civil suit brought in the District of New Jersey by the FTC relating to a cybersecurity breach at Wyndham Hotels.

To understand how the case creates this new reality, we need to step back and understand the FTC. The FTC has two grounds on which it can bring a civil lawsuit. One is an allegation of deception—in other words, an argument that some consumer service organization (like, say Wyndham Hotels) had made representations to the public that were false. As you can imagine, allegations of that sort are often tied to particular circumstances and particular facts. The second ground for FTC enforcement is a broader one: that a company has engaged in “unfair” business practices. This means, in the words of the statute, that a company “caused or [is] likely to cause substantial injury to consumers that consumers cannot reasonably avoid themselves and that is not outweighed by countervailing benefits to consumers or competition.” In other words, that a company made a cost/benefit analysis to the detriment of consumers in a way that the FTC thinks is unreasonable.

The FTC suit against Wyndham is tied to a breach of Wyndham’s computer systems by a Russian criminal organization that, allegedly, resulted in the loss of more than $10 million due to fraud. Through the suit, the FTC is seeking a permanent injunction, directing Wyndham to fix its cyber systems so that they are more secure. The suit asserts both grounds for FTC jurisdiction. It first alleges that Wyndham’s privacy policy (how they maintain the security of information about their customers) is deceptive—that Wyndham made cybersecurity promises it couldn’t keep. The suit also alleges that, systematically, Wyndham’s failure to provide adequate cybersecurity for the personally identifiable information of its customers is an unfair business practice.