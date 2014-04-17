Oscar Pistorius' Paranoia

This suspicion of blacks’ intentions didn’t instantly vanish upon the collapse of white rule in 1994, even though Nelson Mandela assured whites forgiveness and the new black-led government turned out to be absolutely nothing like whites’ worst fears. One of the country’s most popular young Afrikaner singers, Bok van Blerk, released a hit pop song in 2009 predicting “a war is coming” in “dark Africa” that “was written on the wall.” (The astonishing music video depicts a tattooed black gangster stabbing a photograph of Bok with a knife and attacking his farmhouse with missiles.) A YouTube video purportedly showing surveillance footage of balaclava-clad black robbers creeping through a white farmhouse has racked up nearly 500,000 views since it was posted last year.

This fear has been compounded by feelings of powerlessness—whites are a wealthy, elite minority now unprotected by a government devoted to their interests in a country increasingly troubled by inequality and joblessness—and guilt. I often find a feeling of just deserts underlies the white South African fear of black aggression: the sense whites cannot escape retribution forever in a fair world. In Gevisser’s memoir, a gang of black robbers invade his Johannesburg apartment. His immediate fear is that they will treat him and his white houseguests as “animals,” just like whites treated blacks in the apartheid past.

The response to a perceived threat in South Africa can be a kind of unconsidered aggression. This, too, has a long history. There’s a favorite saying in Afrikaans: Ek hou van ‘n man wat sy man kan staan. I like a man who can stand up for himself as a man. Defending the homestead and the family against the perils of “dark Africa” was long the definition of doing good for a white South African man, starting when whites first settled the interior of South Africa in ox-wagons centuries ago.

My boyfriend is a white South African. He’s politically liberal, loves his country, and has deep contempt for its racist past. He’s also as gentle as any guy I’ve met. One night, we were walking together on a Cape Town street, and I noticed a man seemed to be tailing us. My instinct was to duck into a restaurant, but my boyfriend turned, advanced towards the man, cracked his knuckles, and balled his hands into fists. This has happened a few times. Sometimes he whispers under his breath: Ek wag vir jou. I’m waiting for you.

“Were you going to break out a can of whoop-ass on him?” I asked him, after the man turned down another street.

“What?” he asked. He hadn’t even noticed what action he’d performed. He wasn’t thinking—as Pistorius has repeatedly described his own mental state when he shot the bathroom door.

There are two stories about what happened the night Pistorius shot Steenkamp. Neither is particularly plausible, and we have to accept that something exceptional, something out of the ordinary, happened that night. Either Pistorius shot his girlfriend after a putative argument we have little evidence took place, or Pistorius shot a feared intruder he had no practical reason to fear, given the security on his estate. In America, the domestic-dispute narrative would be the more plausible story.

But for some, though certainly not all, white South Africans, the idea of the intruder, and all the fears of loss and vulnerability such a figure represents, is so powerful that it becomes real, even when it’s not real. One evening a couple of years ago, a friend introduced me to a wealthy white man who lived in a plush, safe neighborhood in Pretoria, not far from Pistorius’s estate. According to my friend, this man embodied all the positives in the post-apartheid South African experience: He had managed to prosper much more under a black-led government than his parents had under the white one. We all shared a bottle of wine and talked about the bright future.

At the end of the night, the man led me outside to show me his yard. Even in the dark I could see how lush the landscaping was, thick with swaying palms, pink bougainvilleas, and rich dark grasses.

“You have a beautiful place,” I remarked.

“I wake up all the time from nightmares,” he said. His grim look startled me. By day he felt happy, he explained. But at night he sometimes felt fearful. So many poor black South Africans were out there, he thought, still waiting to drink their fill of freedom; he felt sure they were angry, preparing to dispossess him. In a recurring dream a black man broke into the house and battered down his bedroom door. He woke up sweaty and frantic, he said, plucking at the bedside table and thinking, “Where’s my gun?”

He had lately taken to sleeping with a real gun in his bedside table, to protect himself against the man who had only ever appeared in his dreams.

Eve Fairbanks is a writer living in South Africa.

*Correction: The article originally stated that Amy Davidson, in The New Yorker, had called Pistorius' defense an "absurdity", when Davidson had only used that word to describe a specific exchange between Pistorius and the prosecutor; this sentence has been removed. The article also appeared to attribute to Davidson a quote that Pistorius shot "before he had time to think" when that quote was intended as a paraphrase of Pistorius' own defense: This language has been clarified.