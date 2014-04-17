Oscar Pistorius' Paranoia

A couple of years ago, a burglar climbed across my roof in suburban Johannesburg to get to a neighbor’s house. I never saw him, only heard him, but for months afterwards, I would awaken with the sense somebody was on the roof again. In the haze of half-wakefulness, I experienced this sense as an utter conviction: The certainty an intruder was there. I never knew what to do, especially if I was alone. In the clarity of the following morning my decisions almost never made any sense. Sometimes I went and huddled in the middle of the living room, the part of the house furthest from windows, as if I was anticipating a bomb blast; other times I flicked my bedroom light rapidly on and off to send a Morse-like message to the would-be intruder to let him know I knew he was there. Once, I even grabbed a cast-iron pot and lurked with it near the door until I realized the noise I’d heard was a branch scratching the roof, put in motion by a gust of wind. After the tension of the moment dissolved, I looked with bewilderment at my hands holding the pot as if they were a stranger’s. What had I intended to do with it?

Oscar Pistorius, the famed footless runner, claims he, too, was paranoid about an intruder when he shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day last year. The state, in his murder trial, now ongoing in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital, says he shot Steenkamp on purpose. The prosecutor has used testimony from neighbors who say they heard a woman’s screams, several Whatsapp messages that portray Pistorius as jealous and tantrum-prone, and Pistorius’s history of recklessness with guns—he once discharged a Glock by accident in an upscale restaurant—to construct an image of a jealous narcissist bent on possessing his woman like property. Pistorius’s counter-claim is that he was driven less by jealousy than by fear; that he awoke after hearing noises and was so seized by terror that he armed himself and shot at the noises before even checking where Steenkamp was.