Renegade Rancher Cliven Bundy Is Nothing Like Mahatma Gandhi

Don’t see the similarity? Kevin Williamson of National Review does. And therein lies a broader tale about conservatives and the perception they’ve created—about the legitimacy of the Obama presidency and even the federal government itself.

In an essay that ran on Tuesday, Williamson likens Bundy, whose confrontation with federal agents has made national news, to not just Gandhi but also to George Washington and whites who harbored slaves in the 1800s, in violation of the Fugitive Slave Act. All were guilty of breaking the law, he says. But all had their reasons. “Of course the law is against Cliven Bundy,” Williamson writes. “How could it be otherwise? The law was against Mohandas Gandhi, too, when he was tried for sedition.” But ultimately he thinks we should not condemn, or even excuse, Bundy for the same reasons we celebrate those freedom fighters of yore. They were fighting for righteous causes and, even in a society of laws, sometimes “a little sedition is an excellent thing.”

He’s right about Gandhi and Washington, obviously. The problem is his effort to include Bundy in the same conversation or anywhere near it. Williamson includes a perfunctory disclaimer, about differences in scale and proportionality. But the differences run much deeper than that. Bundy has all the rights and privileges that Gandhi’s and Washington’s people so desperately sought. He can speak his mind freely and practice whatever religion he wants. He can use an impartial judicial system to make grievances and he has the right to bear arms. Those last two should be obvious, given what has happened. His battle with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has been ongoing for two decades. He has sued the federal government multiple times and lost every time—and even conservatives, including Williamson, roundly admit he has exhausted his legal options. That’s why, after the Feds finally cracked down, he and a few hundred of his friends took up arms against federal authorities in a tense standoff over the BLM’s lawful, overdue actions.