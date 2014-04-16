Religious Believers' Favorite New Book Is a Failed Argument for God

Which is not to say that science is helpless in the face of all supernatural claims and possibilities. Its methods are very good at debunking the claims of people—professional psychics and alleged practitioners of telekinesis, most notably—who insist that they have rendered the numinous predictable and found a way to consistently harness invisible powers to visible ends. But this debunking is possible because of what’s being claimed by the Uri Gellers of the world—a pretty-much-consistent power, with mostly-consistent results, that’s under direct human control. When you’re dealing with experiences that nobody really claims are predictable, and that at least seem—as Ehrenreich suggests—to represent a kind of breaking-in from outside rather than an expression of human gifts or willpower, the same debunking logic just doesn’t apply. So by all means, neuroscientists should seek to understand mystical experiences, as they should seek to understand every other sort of experience … but absent a revolutionary breakthrough in the science of consciousness, for the foreseeable future the best way to actually penetrate any distance into mystical phenomena will probably continue to be the twofold path of direct investigation and secondhand encounter. By direct investigation, of course, I mean personal prayer and meditation, which is the major path to knowledge if the major religious traditions are right about what’s going on here, and probably a useful path to some sort of knowledge even if they’re not.

In this way, Douthat renders his God impossible to disprove. Forget about the vexing argument from evil, the scientific tests showing the inefficacy of prayer, or God’s notable absence in the world. You can’t apply science to God because He reveals himself unpredictably.

Yet that’s specious because, although personal revelations might be unpredictable, the kind of God that emerges from them, if such revelations are really a source of truth, should be pretty consistent across religions. It isn’t. As we all know, the nature, desires, and moral dicta of each religion’s god are different, and often contradictory. Douthat further claims that personal prayer and meditation are “paths to knowledge.” But if they are indeed paths to understanding what’s true, then that “knowledge” should again be consistent among different people’s revelations. And again, it isn’t. I won’t reiterate how the basic tenets of different faiths conflict, except to give one example. If you’re a Muslim and think that Jesus was the son of God and was resurrected after the crucifixion, you’ll go to hell. (Muslims, in fact, don’t think that Jesus was ever crucified.) But if you’re a certain type of Christian, you think precisely the opposite: that accepting Jesus as God’s divine son and savior is the only way to get to heaven.

Anyone who argues that prayer and meditation are paths to knowledge about the divine has no idea what “knowledge” really means. Douthat’s caveat—that maybe, if this path is wrong (how would we know?), there’s still “some sort of knowledge” to be salvaged—doesn’t hold water. Precisely which knowledge is to be accepted, and which trashed? We have no way of knowing.