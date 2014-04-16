The U.S. Is Being Routed by Russia in the Information War Over Ukraine

The White House might be forgiven for the unfortunate timing, except this isn’t the first time Washington has displayed this kind of cluelessness. Almost five years ago, Obama scaled back the deployment of U.S. missile-defense installations in Eastern Europe, paving the way for the New Start Treaty and a brief thaw in relations with the Kremlin. It was a huge concession to Moscow at the expense of the Poles and, making matters worse, the announcement came on September 17, 2009, the seventieth anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Poland. This inattention to detail only exacerbated the sense that the U.S. was throwing Poland under the bus for the sake of its relationship with Russia, which had already been cultivating doubts about America’s commitment to Eastern Europe. (Less than three months later, Poland's prime minister would say of America and its “reset” with Russia, “I can only have the satisfaction of being the first prime minister over the past fifteen years who isn’t so enchanted with our ally.”)

The biggest fumble came this week, when the White House confirmed that CIA Director John Brennan traveled to Kiev last weekend. The Russian government and media have been loudly insisting that American spies orchestrated the overthrow of the Yanukovych government. And now it looked like Russian claims that the U.S. government was helping Kiev crack down on separatists in the Donbas region were true.

For its part, the State Department has been trying to reach out to Russian speakers on the Internet for years, but the crisis in Ukraine has highlighted just how clumsy those efforts are. Earlier this month, Russia’s Foreign Ministry went so far as to lampoon the U.S. embassy to Russia, which tweeted—to the amusement of many—a misspelled hashtag that was supposed to say “the isolation of Russia.” Russia’s diplomats warned the U.S. that it ought to learn how to spell a country’s name before spreading “spam” and offered their proofreading services to the State Department’s press office. Recently retired U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul can’t seem to let go either, which only fuels the Russian trope of weak and pathetic Americans in thrall to Russia. He remains active online, where he engages Internet trolls earnestly, and regularly reinvents the rules of Russian grammar and spelling.