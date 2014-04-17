A Year After the Boston Bombing, U.S.-Russia Counterterrorism Cooperation Is Only Getting Worse

Probably, say experts. “Even though both sides have a stake in continuing counterterrorism cooperation, each for its own set of reasons, the 'new cold war' atmosphere will undoubtedly affect counterterrorism cooperation,” says Eugene Rumer, the U.S. National Intelligence Council’s former intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia. “Exchanges of intelligence require a closer relationship and greater mutual trust, and that's not going to happen... The relationship was never particularly close because there's always been the legacy of the cold war, and even the post–cold war period has been marked by mistrust.”

Intelligence officials say that Russia continues to cooperate with the U.S. on nuclear issues, particularly nuclear negotiations with Iran and the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons. The U.S. and Russia continue to abide by the 2010 New Start Treaty, which mandates that they reduce their nuclear weapons delivery systems; just last week, the U.S. decreased its arsenal of nuclear bombers and ballistic missiles. Russia has been engaging in large-scale nuclear weapons tests over the past several weeks, but Russian officials say the tests were planned in December and in any case they do not violate the treaty.

But U.S.-Russia cooperation on counterterrorism—especially the increasing terrorist threat from the North Caucasus, home to several of Russia’s frozen conflicts—is another matter entirely. The U.S. has been highly critical of the methods Russia used to crack down on the Islamic militant insurgency in Chechnya, which included mass round-ups and targeted killings to curtail the threat from the region. But after the Boston bombings drew a clear link to the Caucasus—the Tsarnaev brothers’ immigrated from Dagestan, and the older brother visited the region in 2012—the two countries pledged to increase counterterrorism cooperation.