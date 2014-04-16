Paul Krugman’s 'Big' New Salary Doesn’t Make Him a Hypocrite

“Irony is dead,” reports Mediate’s Noah C. Rothman, displaying a Morissette-ian acuity for the concept. “How’s that for income inequality?” asks The Washington Examiner’s Ashe Schow. HotAir and The Blaze contributed posts of similar sentiments. TownHall political editor Guy Benson tweeted: “Paul Krugman, in January: ‘The Myth of the Deserving Rich’ … #Fun.”

But the notion that only poor people have standing to bemoan inequality is symptomatic of the kind of class warfare that the right claims to fear. It’s also just kind of stupid. One guy who is trying to mildly alter a system from within should not be barred from living within the currently existing system, which in Krugman’s case means charging what the market will bear for the service he provides. Krugman favors raising taxes on the richest—does that make him a hypocrite for paying his taxes at existing rates rather than giving more money to the government? As for what this means for people who agree with Krugman, people on all sides of all debates should want the smartest people representing their sides, and in our society, the smartest people, particularly in academic fields, tend to be paid the most. After all, we are not communists.

Getting paid what one can, as Krugman is doing, does not go against what Krugman believes. In the post Benson links to, Krugman condemns the sociological conceit that states the richest must be the most deserving, or else they wouldn’t be the richest. Conservatives, he contends, are the ones who feel that way. He doesn’t, which is probably why, in one of the emails Gawker obtained, Krugman bashfully describes the offer as “remarkably generous.”