Paul Krugman’s 'Big' New Salary Doesn’t Make Him a Hypocrite

New York Times op-ed columnist and Princeton economics professor Paul Krugman will receive $250,000 in his first year teaching at the City University of New York, according to documents obtained by Gawker’s J.K. Trotter. According to the formal offer letter, Krugman’s prime job won’t be teaching. Instead it will be, in Trotter’s and CUNY’s words, “to ‘play a modest role in our public events’ and ‘contribute to the build-up’ of a new ‘inequality initiative.’”

You get it, right? Liberal goes to work on inequality … by taking a big salary! What a fraud! Hypocrite lecturer!

“Irony is dead,” reports Mediate’s Noah C. Rothman, displaying a Morissette-ian acuity for the concept. “How’s that for income inequality?” asks The Washington Examiner’s Ashe Schow. HotAir and The Blaze contributed posts of similar sentiments. TownHall political editor Guy Benson tweeted: “Paul Krugman, in January: ‘The Myth of the Deserving Rich’ … #Fun.”

But the notion that only poor people have standing to bemoan inequality is symptomatic of the kind of class warfare that the right claims to fear. It’s also just kind of stupid. One guy who is trying to mildly alter a system from within should not be barred from living within the currently existing system, which in Krugman’s case means charging what the market will bear for the service he provides. Krugman favors raising taxes on the richest—does that make him a hypocrite for paying his taxes at existing rates rather than giving more money to the government? As for what this means for people who agree with Krugman, people on all sides of all debates should want the smartest people representing their sides, and in our society, the smartest people, particularly in academic fields, tend to be paid the most. After all, we are not communists.