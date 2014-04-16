Penn State Is Still Feeling Pretty Good About Hiring Florida State's President

A story in The New York Times this morning reveals the gaping holes in Florida State University’s investigation of its Heisman trophy-winning quarterback, Jameis Winston, after a female student accused him of rape last year. After the freshman student reported the assault to the local police in December 2012, the Times found,

The police did not follow the obvious leads that would have quickly identified the suspect as well as witnesses, one of whom videotaped part of the sexual encounter. After the accuser identified Mr. Winston as her assailant, the police did not even attempt to interview him for nearly two weeks and never obtained his DNA.

The story should be troubling to everyone who reads it—but especially to administrators at Pennsylvania State University. Not only is Penn State still getting over its own football-centered scandal, but the president it has hired to lead it into a scandal-free era is atmospheric scientist Eric Barron–until this month the president of Florida State.