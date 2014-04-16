More Encouraging Numbers About Obamacare, Usual Caveats Apply

The data comes from Gallup, the polling firm that has provided the most thorough tracking of the law’s reach so far. On Wednesday afternoon, the organization released a new set of findings. Most important among them? According to Gallup, about 4 percent of American adults report that they are newly insured as of this spring. The figure is consistent with previous Gallup findings, which suggested that the number of people without health insurance had fallen by about 7 million people through late March.

That's less than what the Congressional Budget Office expected to see this year (thought it's hard to say by how much, since Gallup and CBO aren't counting the same way). But the most recent Gallup polling, from the end of open enrollment in early April, suggests the number of uninsured will come down further by the end of the month. And that still wouldn't account for people who will get insurance later in the year, either because they will sign up for Medicaid (which doesn't have a limited enrollment window) or get access to the new marketplaces because of life changes (such as a divorce or lost job).

Still, the statistic masks plenty of ambiguity. Among other things, Gallup got that result by asking people whether they had gotten insurance this year—and then, if they said yes, whether they had insurance last year. Not everybody will interpret that question the same way. (Some will think it refers to the entire calendar year, while others will think it refers to their status at the end of December.) That introduces uncertainty, enough that you shouldn't take that figure too literally. It could be higher and it could be lower.