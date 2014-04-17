The Economist Was a Rock Star

Everything adds up and is intelligible. Anyone familiar with the ascent of the finance industry—or even just the magic of compounded interest—will understand why r would exceed g. Anyone can understand how the United States, as Piketty acknowledged, might be temporarily breaking the mold, creating billionaires out of nobodies not through capital accumulation but through astounding wages to “supermanagers,” even though these supermanagers of course will, through their heirs, continue what Piketty terms “patrimonial capitalism,” and even though, as Krugman has noted, a glance at the Forbes 400, with its four Waltons in the top ten, reveals that America is not immune to inherited wealth. Anyone can understand why capital may have lost ground to wages from about 1913 to 1950, and if they couldn’t understand it, they could view Piketty’s chart (below—this comes from him) and the gigantic crater that represents the destruction to capital that occurred during that period:

Learning the story, one can also understand why Piketty’s work has caught on among a broader audience. And one can similarly understand why economists would be so excited about it, beyond its substantial advances within the profession itself (which, the other economists reminded us, are prodigious): Here is a both sophisticated and easy-to-understand way of telling the economic past that explains our current crisis and even suggests what the future might hold. And what does the future hold? Well, partly since we’re hopefully out of world wars, the distance between r and g will continue to grow, at an ever-faster rate. The only thing we don’t know is how we might prevent this from happening.

Trying to answer that final, crucial question were Stiglitz and Krugman, both of whom gave brief addresses after Piketty spoke. Stiglitz—winner of the Nobel Economics and Peace Prizes—insisted that politics can correct for the depredations that r > g promises: “Inequality is not just the result of economic forces,” he said, “but political processes themselves are affected by the level and nature of inequality.” He added: “It isn’t inevitable that r be greater than g. It’s the effect of our policies.” Name-checking the Citizens United ruling, he noted that greater inequality entrenches greater power in the wealthy, who will use that greater power to double-down on policies (low capital-gains rates, low inheritance taxes, low barriers to campaign finance itself) that ensure greater inequality, and so on, in a vicious cycle. Krugman, in remarks largely taken from a blog post published earlier Wednesday, recognized the book’s strength as providing empirical proof for claims liberals had long made about inequality, as well as for telling that story—“this analysis isn’t just important, it’s beautiful,” he wrote. Throughout their talks, Piketty sat closest to the podium and beamed with satisfaction. He looked almost post-coital. Who can blame him?