The Economist Was a Rock Star

Learning the story, one can also understand why Piketty’s work has caught on among a broader audience. And one can similarly understand why economists would be so excited about it, beyond its substantial advances within the profession itself (which, the other economists reminded us, are prodigious): Here is a both sophisticated and easy-to-understand way of telling the economic past that explains our current crisis and even suggests what the future might hold. And what does the future hold? Well, partly since we’re hopefully out of world wars, the distance between r and g will continue to grow, at an ever-faster rate. The only thing we don’t know is how we might prevent this from happening.

Trying to answer that final, crucial question were Stiglitz and Krugman, both of whom gave brief addresses after Piketty spoke. Stiglitz—winner of the Nobel Economics and Peace Prizes—insisted that politics can correct for the depredations that r > g promises: “Inequality is not just the result of economic forces,” he said, “but political processes themselves are affected by the level and nature of inequality.” He added: “It isn’t inevitable that r be greater than g. It’s the effect of our policies.” Name-checking the Citizens United ruling, he noted that greater inequality entrenches greater power in the wealthy, who will use that greater power to double-down on policies (low capital-gains rates, low inheritance taxes, low barriers to campaign finance itself) that ensure greater inequality, and so on, in a vicious cycle. Krugman, in remarks largely taken from a blog post published earlier Wednesday, recognized the book’s strength as providing empirical proof for claims liberals had long made about inequality, as well as for telling that story—“this analysis isn’t just important, it’s beautiful,” he wrote. Throughout their talks, Piketty sat closest to the podium and beamed with satisfaction. He looked almost post-coital. Who can blame him?

At the outset to his presentation, the University of Wisconsin’s Steven Durlauf pledged to play “spoilsport” and bring a “nerdy perspective.” He did not disappoint. Mainly he registered quibbles, doubtlessly important within the profession, about Piketty’s use of the data. I hesitate to analyze his presentation, because it was frankly above my head, and anyway he overall thinks the book sound, important, brilliant, and everything else. After the event, I asked Piketty if he was concerned that his methods and conclusions are complex enough to be misused in inexpert hands. He shook his head and said: “When economics looks too complicated, it’s usually a bad sign.” Enough prominent knowledgeable centrist and left economists—really, all of them—have given the book their Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval that most non-experts should be satisfied. And unfortunately, an in-depth right-wing engagement with Piketty’s book has yet to emerge (N. Gregory Mankiw, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you).

So, as the revolutionist asked, what is to be done? Piketty’s solution to r > g is a global, progressive tax on individuals’ wealth. This is by far the part of his book that has received the most criticism: not for its wisdom, but for its practicability. (Taxing the wealthy in one country is difficult enough.) Piketty shrugged this off; noting that top-bracket marginal tax rates rose to their historic heights in the 1950s, precisely when inequality was at its lowest anyway, he argued with a smile, “The history of taxation is full of surprises.”

It is clear that some wedge needs to be stuck in the spokes of the wealth-and-power cycle that Krugman called the “political-economy spiral of inequality, in which great wealth brings great power, which is used to reinforce the concentration of wealth.” Without citing Piketty, Mark Schmitt has suggested that campaign-finance reform is the proper entry into the sometimes nebulous inequality debate. That seems to make a lot of sense.

Krugman closed on an unusually optimistic note. Teddy Roosevelt, he noted, gave his famous Progressivist speech, calling for progressive income and inheritance taxes on “great fortunes,” back in 1910, before the cataclysms that temporarily slowed r. The New Deal, too, Krugman said, finds its roots decades before 1933. In other words, thoughtful Americans were able to recognize the problem of inequality and propose ways to solve it all by themselves, without the aid of impersonal social habits and tendencies. An economic law such as r > g has the potential to be every bit the oxymoron the term “economic law” suggests. Krugman seemed to argue that for all the compelling and even “beautiful” structures that Piketty describes, politics, not economics, remains the ultimate art of the possible.