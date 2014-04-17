Warren's New Book Whitewashes Some Awkward Hillary History

When I profiled Elizabeth Warren last fall, I argued that the political press had largely misunderstood her thinking about a possible presidential campaign. The conventional wisdom held that Warren almost certainly wouldn’t run for president if Hillary Clinton did, but that she very well might if Clinton took a pass on the race. My view was that this was mostly backward: Warren wasn’t likely to run either way, because unlike most politicians, she doesn’t harbor a lifelong ambition to be president. But if Hillary were to run basically unopposed, this would make Warren far more likely to get in the race. That’s because a Hillary Clinton coronation would mean a Democratic nominee with close ties to Wall Street and the neoliberal wing of the party—two forces Warren has been battling for decades. And while Warren isn’t obsessed with being president, she is monomaniacally, even messianically, obsessed with winning this fight. “She has an immense—I can’t put it in words—a sense of destiny,” a former aide told me. “If Hillary or the man on the moon is not representing her stuff, and her people don’t have a seat at table, she’ll do what she can to make sure it’s represented.”

Since the piece came out, there have been a variety of data points suggesting that, whatever the virtues of this logic, Warren wasn’t getting in the race. Not least of them was Warren’s own pronouncements and those of her top fundraiser. I have to say I’ve never found these data points especially compelling. They’re what a high profile-politician has to say more than a year before decision-time, just so they’ll be able to function from day to day. Even leaving the door slightly open at this point would create a deluge of “Oh-my-god-Elizabeth-Warren-is-challenging-Hillary-Clinton” coverage that would make life crippling for both Warren and Clinton.

More to the point, as Henrik Hertzberg pointed out at the time, Warren could say she wasn’t running, and even mean it. But she couldn’t possibly know it. A year or two is a ton of time in politics, and these decisions are often influenced by events that a potential candidate can neither anticipate nor control. Recall that Barack Obama emphatically told Tim Russert that he “will not” run for president or vice president in 2008 at about the same point in the presidential cycle.

Having said all that, today is the first time I’m actually starting to doubt my own logic. The occasion is Warren’s forthcoming book, A Fighting Chance, a copy of which I just received. The key passage describes the events that unfolded in Congress after Warren served on a commission that opposed the stricter bankruptcy laws the banking industry had aggressively pushed in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Here’s how Warren describes them in her new book: