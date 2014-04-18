This Nobel Laureate Has a Plan to Prevent Massive Income Inequality in the Future

DV: My question there is the conservative argument against keeping an outcome the same way. Maybe the inequality that has developed over the past 40 years has helped out the people at the bottom of the distribution. Would locking in these outcomes and keeping a set level of inequality hold back growth and hurt people on the lower end?

RS: That would be a concern. I kind of doubt it, but I don’t know how to prove that. Would we grow even faster if we had more billionaires? I kind of doubt that. An example I’d like to give is suppose someone has been a manager of a company and has been very successful. He’s tired of it though. Say someone specializes in corporate turnarounds. You have to fire people and people get angry. It’s a thankless job. You do it and you turn the company around and now you’re in demand and other companies want you too, but now you’re rich from your last job so you’re not going to take on another one unless it makes me a lot richer. Maybe some people like that we would lose and we’d put more mediocre people in. I don’t know whether that is right or not. It might be right, but I also have reasons to doubt that. When you think of Steve Jobs for example, he was apparently a rare talent in running companies. There’s other examples like that. Edwin Land who set up Polaroid. When he retired, it went bankrupt. I have a sense that it’s not—I think we can replace people most of the time as CEOs with someone at a lower salary. It’s just my judgment, but you’re right, we don’t know for sure that there won’t be a cost in this.

DV: Digging into the details of the proposal, the new proposal by Len Burman would not adjust tax rates. It would adjust tax brackets. Can you tell me how that would work? It would replace the inflation index or modify it?