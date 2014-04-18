New Campus Sexual Assault Legislation Is Not Enough to Prevent Another Florida State Scandal

As the problem becomes more and more obvious, we’re beginning to see new policies. At the federal level there’s President Obama’s Campus Sexual Violence Elimination (SaVE) Act, which will take effect this year. The act requires any college or university participating in federal student aid programs (essentially, all U.S. schools) to meet new standards, including prompt investigation of alleged sexual assaults and anti-sexual assault educational programs. Schools that fail to meet these standards can lose their federal aid. This is on top of the Obama administration’s 2011 “Dear Colleague” letter, which also mandated a higher level of responsiveness to sexual assault charges, recommending that colleges use a "preponderance of the evidence” standard when it came to investigating sexual assault, a lower bar than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard used in criminal cases. This drew the ire of a number of individual liberties groups, which claimed it violated due process.

Legislation pending in California covers similar ground, and is drawing similar reactions, both positive and negative. Under a proposed new bill, SB 967, any college receiving public funding must adopt an “affirmative consent” standard for determining whether or not an assault took place—in other words, it’s not just “no means no,” it’s “only yes means yes.” The law would also bar certain excuses from being used as mitigating factors—that the accused was drunk, for example. Students would be responsible for securing consent from their partner “expressed either by words or clear, unambiguous actions” prior to each bout of sexual activity.

Does this make sense as a means to improve the obviously troubled way that colleges have addressed sexual assault? Some say that “only yes means yes” is the best way to avoid coercion and misunderstanding. Lying silently on the bed in terror is not consent, they say. Supporters include the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence. “The measure will change the equation so the system is not stacked against the survivors,” said state senator Kevin de León, one of the bill’s authors, quoted in The Sacramento Bee. “There’s nothing that’s vague, there’s nothing that’s ambiguous to this equation right here.”