New Campus Sexual Assault Legislation Is Not Enough to Prevent Another Florida State Scandal

Does this make sense as a means to improve the obviously troubled way that colleges have addressed sexual assault? Some say that “only yes means yes” is the best way to avoid coercion and misunderstanding. Lying silently on the bed in terror is not consent, they say. Supporters include the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence. “The measure will change the equation so the system is not stacked against the survivors,” said state senator Kevin de León, one of the bill’s authors, quoted in The Sacramento Bee. “There’s nothing that’s vague, there’s nothing that’s ambiguous to this equation right here.”

Others say that legislating sexuality to such a degree is, in the words of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a non-profit civil liberties group, “confusing and legally unworkable.” They point to the much-ridiculed “Antioch Rules” of the early 1990s, in which the ultra-liberal Ohio college passed a policy requiring students to explicitly ask before any sexual encounter (“may I kiss you? May I touch your left breast?”).

But the larger issue surrounding the prosecution of sexual assault on college campuses, as the Times story sadly showed, is the reluctance of universities and the police to pursue these crimes. While new legislation may make it easier to prosecute sexual assault, the fact is that neither universities nor the justice system are particularly interested in prosecuting sexual assault.

Rape is notoriously difficult to prosecute both on and off campuses. Only about 10 percent of all rapes in America are ever reported to the police in the first place. And of these, only 14 to 18 percent are ultimately prosecuted. As a report from the Center for Research on Violence Against Women bluntly states, “Prosecutors often only take cases they can win.”

When a rape is committed at a college, there are additional difficulties when it comes to investigation and prosecution. First, there’s the fact that it’s simply more common. Women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience rape at four times the average for all women. And women in college are raped in higher numbers than women of the same age who are not in school. The types of rape these women tend to experience—where alcohol is involved and the rapist is an acquaintance—are both less likely to be reported and less likely to be prosecuted than so-called “stranger rape.” These are the “he said, she said” cases that police are most likely to dismiss and prosecutors are loath to take on.