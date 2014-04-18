Jo Becker's New Book Disparages Gay-Marriage Activists' Years of Hard Work

The book gets one thing right. The Perry proceedings at the heart of this book were the big Kahuna of gay-rights lawsuits, the case that could have won—or lost—it all. It was a challenge to Proposition 8, the successful California ballot initiative defining marriage as between a man and a woman in the California state constitution. The lawsuit could have been framed in such a way that “only” California was at stake. Instead, from the very beginning, Ted Olson and David Boies, the superstar lawyers recruited by Chad Griffin and financed by donations to Griffin’s AFER, made a federal Equal Protection Clause argument, trying to force the federal courts to decide once and for all whether marriage equality was in the United States Constitution.

Alongside Griffin at the heart of the book is Ted Olson, the GOP super-lawyer who argued Bush v. Gore for the victor. Becker’s description of Olson is no less heroic than that of Griffin. In the first chapter, we learn of his courage in the face of conservative opprobrium: “to [Olson], it was an axiom that good lawyers didn’t take on only popular cases. And if his reading of the law led him in a different direction than most of his conservative peers, he had never given much of a damn what others might think.” Where shall social conservatives go? What shall they do?

Of course, this approach was controversial. The board meetings of gay-rights organizations became shouting matches; friendships were lost. Movement lawyers had worked out a strategy that would first attack the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) on Equal Protections grounds, and then they’d bring a 50-state marriage case when they had a favorable Supreme Court decision on DOMA and more states in which marriage had been legalized. “Forcing the spring,” in Becker’s framing, is the decision by Griffin and the Perry lawyers not to wait for that strategy. In fact, as Becker notes, Olson wanted to try to get the case raised directly to the Supreme Court in 2009, when same-sex marriage existed in only five states and only 40 percent of Americans supported it. Despite the reassuring idea held by many of the faithful that “these guys know what they’re doing, so they must know something we don’t,” there was no esoteric knowledge. Everyone was just reading the tea-leaves on Justice Kennedy as always—and maybe (improbably) on Roberts and Alito. AFER’s lawyers claimed it was a slam-dunk: “I don’t know whether it’s going to be 6-3 [or] 7-2,” Boies told reporters before oral arguments.

In the end, the Court was, as movement gay-rights lawyers predicted, unwilling to recognize a federal constitutional right to same-sex marriage. The justices avoided, however, holding that it was not in the Constitution, too, by ruling on narrow procedural grounds (with the effect that Proposition 8 remained struck down but no other state’s laws were affected). So, AFER swung for the fences, could have ended up losing the inning, and instead just gave up a pop fly. (All for $6.4 million.) No biggie. If you want the dishy, legally complex, and politically compelling play-by-play, Forcing the Spring has it laid out clearly—every procedural turn and witness (remember David Blankenhorn? George Rekers?).

The problem is that Becker’s lack of previous immersion in the gay-rights movement left her overly reliant on the people on which the book is based (one gets the impression her reportorial instincts returned when she was in the more familiar confines of the White House). Her lack of previous exposure to the records and reputations of gay activists and organizers can be seen most clearly in her complete credulity in one incident early in the book, where AFER spokesman Dustin Lance Black lectures an audience of movement veterans at a philanthropic conference: “There is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism.” To Becker—who unquestioningly quotes AFER Advisory Board member Cleve Jones—these are the undifferentiated masses of “Gay, Inc., … a generation of leaders unwilling to rock the boat for fear of losing corporate donors, and willing to settle for just a fraction of equality.” As for Evan Wolfson, the founder of Freedom to Marry (FTM), the organization that has had the most success on the ground politically in recent years, Becker doesn’t even bother to attribute: Wolfson walks on stage “berat[ing]” Black, “explaining as though to a willful but ignorant child his ongoing, twenty-five-year plan to build support for marriage equality nationwide.”