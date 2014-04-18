Jo Becker's New Book Disparages Gay-Marriage Activists' Years of Hard Work

Perhaps I overstate the danger: If the lawsuit at Forcing the Spring’s center had been successful in finally achieving nationwide marriage equality, there would be more of a risk that Becker’s narrative would congeal into something that could block out the story of the activists and lawyers who got us to where we are today. As things stand, the book comes across mainly like a brilliant false start, the hard work of someone embedded, perhaps too deeply, among people she thought would turn out to be victorious officers of the decisive battle—like the new Mitt Romney doc reedited by Leni Riefenstahl. Andrew Sullivan has already quoted them, but it is impossible not to reprint the opening lines of this book: “[A] revolution begins . . . when a black seamstress named Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in the segregated South. And in [the struggle for marriage equality], it begins with a handsome, bespectacled thirty-five-year-old political consultant named Chad Griffin.”

Sullivan’s outrage over these lines comes primarily from the “jaw-dropping” comparison, and drop jaws should. Scholarship and history have revealed Rosa Parks as a sophisticated activist with no interest in the simplistic hagiography that accreted around her. Her defining act of resistance was no less brave for having been part of a carefully engineered strategy for social change. Rosa Parks comparisons—as essayist Sarah Vowell has pointed out—are the stock-in-trade of aggrandizers of all stripes, second only to Holocaust comparisons as journalistic red zones. And indeed, a few pages later, Becker introduces AFER’s co-bankroller, Rob Reiner’s wife, Michele: “the number the Nazis had tattooed on [her mother’s] arm” served for her as a reminder of what can happen “when a group of people is singled out for persecution.” And off we go.

The book gets one thing right. The Perry proceedings at the heart of this book were the big Kahuna of gay-rights lawsuits, the case that could have won—or lost—it all. It was a challenge to Proposition 8, the successful California ballot initiative defining marriage as between a man and a woman in the California state constitution. The lawsuit could have been framed in such a way that “only” California was at stake. Instead, from the very beginning, Ted Olson and David Boies, the superstar lawyers recruited by Chad Griffin and financed by donations to Griffin’s AFER, made a federal Equal Protection Clause argument, trying to force the federal courts to decide once and for all whether marriage equality was in the United States Constitution.