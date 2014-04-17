Chris Christie, Scott Walker, Susana Martinez ... Do Governors Still Make the Best Presidential Candidates?

Why all this scrutiny of a first-term governor of a state with just five electoral votes? Martinez and her supporters allege a conspiracy. “That the national Left is trying to smear the first Hispanic woman governor in American history because they view her as a threat is about as surprising as the National Enquirer reporting that Elvis is still alive,” her campaign said in a statement responding to the MoJo piece.

The less nefarious explanation is that after Martinez’s starmaking speech to the 2012 Republican National Convention, she became a natural object of curiosity for national reporters. After all, just how many Santorum/Paul/Cruz/Huckabee/Bush/Ryan profiles can we possibly write between now and 2016? Voters aren’t the only people who crave fresh faces.

What interests me most about the Martinez oeuvre is its deep dive into the weeds of New Mexico politics, which happens to coincide with the national press’s suddenly intense focus on Chris Christie and the ins and outs of New Jersey politics. It’s conventional wisdom that (Barack Obama excepted) governors make the best presidential candidates—the theory being that, unlike Senators and Congressmen, governors have actual executive experience, they’ve worked in the “laboratories of democracy,” and they spend the bulk of their time in the “real America” that lies beyond the Beltway.

But as national reporters are discovering with Martinez and Christie (and, to a lesser extent, with Scott Walker), the politics of Santa Fe, Trenton, and Madison can be a lot more seamy—and therefore a lot more fun to write about!—than the politics of DC. Congress’s approval rating might be in the doldrums, but, in a strange way, the fact that nothing gets done in Washington might give the presidential wannabes who spend the bulk of their time there a certain advantage over those out in the hinterlands.

This article has been updated. I originally called the Mother Jones piece a "hatchet job," which I later realized could be interpreted as a criticism of the article. That wasn't my intention, so I've changed the description to "brutal 4,600-word profile."