At the same time, the narrative action can be just as deliberately arranged so that the composition stays enigmatic. When aunt and niece go to a town to explore the past, there is a signal shot of the aunt in a bar, drinking, with the listless street in the window behind her. The barman is off-screen to one side; and in the other direction there is another man, for whom she buys a drink but who stays unseen for some time. The aunt sits there, in profile with a fur collar, the center of attention in the indifferent town, drinking, at the tag end of her attractiveness and her hope. And the controlled nature of the shot lets us know she is losing control. It is impressive and yet not too far from being mannered, but then just as the measure of the framing seems heavy, the film picks up an elliptical turn, daring to omit essential actions because they have been delivered indirectly. By the end of the movie, enormous things come and go like a breeze.

The title suggests a story about the novice facing a crisis, but this is as much a film about the aunt, worldlier to be sure but lacking Ida’s spiritual strength. So while we think at first that the aunt has initiated a test of her niece and a way of deterring her from her vows, she is herself the pivotal subject of scrutiny—as witness a shot of her smoking, sitting in her bath, damp from the steam but seeming to dissolve before our eyes. She is photographed as a tormented face, while Ida is a pensive icon. The relationship between the two is worthy of the Bresson of Diary of a Country Priest, and far more intense than the simple plot outline of what is only an eighty-minute film. The actresses are Agata Kulesza (the aunt) and Agata Trzebuchowska (the niece): the life of the movie is in these two faces, so that it seems trite to praise the acting. With their director, they have arrived at an understanding of the facts of the case and the surviving mystery in it.

Ida has been around for some time—long enough to make us wonder what has held it up. It premiered in this country at Telluride in 2013, and it then played in Toronto and at the London Film Festival, where it won the prize for best film. For Paweł Pawlikowski, its director, Ida marks a return to Poland. He was born there in 1957, but at fourteen he was taken away to live in the West. Over the years, while teaching sometimes at the National Film School in England, he has built a career, first in documentary and then, gradually, in feature films. Last Resort (2000) concerned a Russian woman seeking asylum in Britain. My Summer of Love (2004) was an unusual encounter between two women from utterly different class backgrounds, played by Emily Blunt and Natalie Press. And the most recent, The Woman in the Fifth, from a novel by Douglas Kennedy, is about an unstable writer (Ethan Hawke) who goes to live in Paris and has a watchman’s job through which he sees and becomes obsessed by a mysterious woman (played by Kristin Scott Thomas).

If it is hard to find a recurring pattern in these films, the best chance may be to settle for situations where a deep existential mystery waits behind a surface enigma. These movies do not settle conclusively, and Ida leaves us hanging and uncertain, just as we may worry about some plot points the more we think about them. Was the aunt an innocent bystander in what happened during the war? No, not so; there is so little innocence left. Wanda is a ruined soul, and if at first she seems intent on testing Anna’s faith, then another strain emerges—that Ida has arrived to rescue Wanda from damnation.

This may sound like a grim, merciless progress, but Pawlikowski has balanced the spiritual horror with scenes of lyrical elevation. I’m not sure if any film has so condensed the terrible ways in which Catholics treated Jews in Poland out of devoutness. We see criminals who have found their own agony in reliving their crimes, and it is characteristic of Pawlikowski that, instead of showing murder, he attends to the faces of those recollecting the evil. We easily understand why Wanda should have diverted her tragedy into anger, revenge, and the hope that the world might be remade.