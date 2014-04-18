Conservatives' Latest Prayer: That Obamacare's "Victims" Will Decide the Midterms

Every time the Obama administration releases new Affordable Care Act enrollment data, the law's opponents pull out their favorite hairsplitters and get to work. It's natural. And to an extent, it's merited. But it's also worth remembering why they expend so much energy slicing down the beneficiary total to begin with. It's not out of some abstract affinity for transparent data, but that they have staked an incredible amount on the belief that the end-of-March beneficiary total would be small.

In fact, they needed it to be. If your political strategy is Obamacare-or-bust, you are in essence banking on a prediction that more people will be worse off than better off under the law in its first year.

That explains Byron York's latest column, in which he walks right up to the banks of the Rubicon, but can't quite bring himself to cross it and acknowledge that the strategy has failed.

Where months ago conservatives were conjuring up the specter of an Obamacare death spiral, and weeks ago were predicting premium spikes, and days ago were confident that Obamacare would be a net loser for Democrats, York now posits, "Midterms may hinge on whether Obamacare losers outvote the winners."