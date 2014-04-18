García Márquez Liberated the Spanish Language from the Tyranny of the Past

Darío tried to solve this problem by turning to Paul Verlaine and the Symbolist poets of France and borrowing a few verse techniques and exaggerating the cult of the irrational and the mad, all of which allowed him to continue writing poetry in the grand Spanish tradition, except with a difference. He went on believing in the ancient gods and myths, as per the Spanish Golden Age; and he excused himself for believing any such thing by acknowledging that he was out of his mind. One other innovation: Darío presented himself as nostalgic for the Golden Age of his own childhood, when he could believe with an untroubled conscience in the Golden Age of the Spanish poets. And he presented himself as infinitely sad because not even the Golden Age of childhood was Golden: "My youth—was mine a youth?" he asked in Cantos of Life and Hope. He gazed at ancient fountains and wept mystical tears. He also presented himself as partly Indian in origin, as if to insist that not everything that inspired him was Spanish and French and Latin, and something here was strictly Latin American and possibly still more ancient, unto the Aztecs. García Márquez figured out how to write novels on these same inspired themes. He acknowledged what he was doing, too. Somewhere in paragraph four of The Autumn of the Patriarch, with a fictional Darío having sailed into town on a banana boat, a sentence begins to say, "damn, how is it possible that this Indian can write something so beautiful with the same hand that he uses to clean his ass, that is to say, as exalted by the revelation of written beauty that was dragging the big feet of the captive elephant … " Oh, hell, how do you translate this kind of sentence?

We gringos tend not to notice the literary traditions that enter into García Márquez's novels, and that is because, in English and especially in American English, the weight of the literary past falls less heavily on the page. I do not know why that should be the case. Perhaps in English the connection to Latin and the ancient world, being more tenuous than in Spanish, is easier to ignore, which leads us to forget that any such connection could possibly matter. Or maybe the rhythms of English prosody are naturally freer than in Spanish, and the rules of verse and of prose have always been a little looser, which allows the modern English-language writers to press ahead without having to linger so mournfully over the poetic patterns of the past. Anyway, García Márquez was not an English-language writer. He was fixated from the start on the Latin American and Spanish literary past. And so, like his characters, and like his sentences, and like his landscapes, his appreciation of the literary tradition focused ever and again on the grand theme of literature and non-literature that he drew from Darío. He was a mono-thinker, which made him powerful.

His feeling for the Spanish and Latin American literary tradition, his love for it and his desire to rebel, lent one more strength to his novels, which we are bound to feel even if we have not the slightest inkling of what he is doing. He was trying to liberate the Spanish language and the whole of Hispanic culture from a tyranny of the past, even while continuing to appreciate it. His liberator's urge was not a matter of leftism, and absolutely it was not a matter of indignation over United States imperialism, although he was certainly indignant (and, in his part of Colombia, which had been dreadfully misused by the United Fruit company, he had reason for indignation). The urge was literary. Still, his effort to overcome the past, which is not political, feels like something political, as you read his books. You feel, in turning the pages, that he is proposing a liberation on so grand a scale that maybe the fate of a continent is at stake, and this is thrilling.

Some people have suggested that, like certain of the great nineteenth-century writers, García Márquez will end up being thought of as a children's author. Perhaps that will be the case. He is a Victor Hugo or a Mark Twain, and not a Stendhal or a Henry James—which I do not think of as a condemnation. In Latin America, younger writers long ago grew exasperated at "magical realism." Well, of course. Even so, he is an immortal. Yes, there is a lordly grandeur in his books.

Paul Berman is a senior editor at The New Republic.