How to Be Less Stupid About Hillary Clinton's Future Grandchild

- You were born. Chances are good that your gestation did not have any impact on your grandparents’ strategy regarding higher political office.

- Hillary Clinton is not having a baby. If she were, that shouldn’t matter either.

To be clear: Hillary Clinton is also not yet officially running for president. However, she is a public figure who, over the course of her life, has had her undergraduate leadership covered by Life magazine; worked on the impeachment inquiry staff that advised the House Judiciary in the Watergate investigation; became the second female faculty member at the University of Arkansas’s Law School; served as First Lady of Arkansas and First Lady of the United States; was the first First Lady of the United States to have an advanced degree or independent career; was elected the junior senator from New York, twice; became the first woman in the history of the nation to win a presidential primary contest ; served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama. It is safe to say that the fact that her daughter is scheduled to give birth to one of this year’s four million American babies is pretty much the least interesting and least relevant thing about her hypothetical future run for presidency. (I am sure that it is very interesting and relevant to her and her family).