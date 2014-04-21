Republicans and Democrats Both Claim to Be Pro-Family. Here's How They Can Prove It.

Republican presidential favorite Paul Ryan made waves at CPAC when he recounted a second-hand story about a poor schoolboy who wanted a brown sack lunch rather than the free public school lunch, because a sack lunch signifies a caring home. This rhetorical move originated Ryan’s now famous “full stomachs, empty souls” charge against his political opponents—but with a child allowance, families could have it both ways. The income boost would allow poor families to reliably budget from month to month, ruling out the precariousness of existing means-tested welfare programs and the inaccessibility of many tax-credit solutions. Since the allowance would be provided to the parents, the care would come fromthe parents, not schools.

Surprising fringe benefits abound. For poor couples, marriage already represents a financially risky proposition, and adding a child to the mix strains resources even more. But with a child allowance, the financial burden that comes with having children would be significantly reduced, making parenthood a far less daunting proposition. This could also reduce abortions. A 2013 study featured in BMC Women’s Health found that when asked open-endedly why they sought abortion, 40 percent of women said that "financial reasons" were a primary cause. With the child allowance, women struggling financially would at the very least know that their baby would be accompanied by some financial cushion.

Although a child allowance might strike many as too bold to pass, it is less objectionable than almost any other big policy idea out there. Generally, we would expect Republicans to object to it on anti-spending grounds, but many conservatives, especially in the pundit class, have already lined up behind a massive expansion in child-related spending in the form of Lee’s $3,500 child tax-credit proposal. We might expect Democrats to oppose it on the grounds that it provides help to affluent families who do not need it, but relative to the child tax credit and personal tax exemption it would replace, a child allowance would be a far more egalitarian program. The program is thus consistent with growing Republican efforts to provide increased income assistance to families with children and consistent with Democratic efforts to moderate growing inequality.