Further Proof That Women in 'Game of Thrones' Are Pawns in Men's Games

Spoilers below. Gasp!

Beaten, raped, kidnapped, tortured, widowed, belittled, ruthlessly ridiculed, dragged across the country, abandoned by their lovers, shot up with crossbows, stabbed in the uterus while pregnant, molested by their own fathers, literally hunted by dogs, made to marry men they barely know, made to marry men who are openly gay, made to marry men who are sociopaths, locked up in towers, forced to watch their families be slaughtered, and murdered at their brother’s weddings, the women of the Seven Kingdoms have seen and experienced just about any horror you can name. This isn’t to say that their male counterparts are let off easy: I still have nightmares about that maester cleaning Jaime’s bloody stump.

The women of Game of Thrones are undoubtedly creatures of power. It would be foolish to believe that they aren’t. But this episode, while it wasn’t exclusively limited to the travails of its XX-bearing characters, served as a striking, disturbing reminder of the fact that to be female in Westeros is to be a pawn, even—and especially—when you think you’re in control.

Cersei

Of all the horrific moments in Game of Thrones—the slaughter, the bloodshed, the cruelty—Cersei’s rape at the hands of her twin brother may have been the most difficult to watch. For the past three seasons, Cersei has rained fury on any creature who dares stand between her and power. Despite her worst actions and behaviors (ahem, sitting idly by as Joffrey rained madness down upon his subjects) we’re continually reminded of the fact that Cersei’s entire life has been controlled and managed by her tyrannical father. But her relationship with Jaime—as disturbing as you may find it to be—was her only haven.