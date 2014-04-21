Charlotte Brontë Discovered the Plain Heroine

Charlotte Brontë, as we all agree now, was an in-and­-outer. She had her terrible off days. She could be inno­cently guilty of the Blanche Ingram scenes in Jane Eyre. When “punch” was her goal she could write like this: “Up the blood rushed to his face; forth flashed the fire from his eyes; erect he sprang; he held his arms out [shouldn’t it have been “out he held his arms” or “out his arms he held”?]; but I evaded his embrace, and at once quitted the room.” What do these things matter? Could she not also say, when in an infrequent mood of delicate fancy, and when “a splendid midsummer shone over Eng­land,” that “it was as if a band of Italian days had come from the south, like a flock of glorious passenger birds, and lighted to rest them on the cliffs...”?

She discovered the frank heroine who some­times told her love.

One likes to remember the passage in which Mrs. Gaskell tells of her visit to Haworth parsonage in 1853, the year before Miss Brontë’s marriage: “But now to return to our quiet hour of rest after dinner. I soon observed that her habits of order were such that she could not go on with the conversation if a chair were out of place; everything was arranged with delicate regularity.” And it is this orderly spinster who makes Jane Eyre, not long after her “thin crescent-destiny “ has begun to enlarge, speak of “that something which used to make me fear and shrink, as if I had been wandering amongst volcanic-looking hills, and had suddenly felt the ground quiver, and seen it gape.” A mis­placed chair put her out, and her imagination was at home upon volcanic-looking hills! How did this imagination work its miracles? She has told us as much as she could tell. Mrs. Gaskell, surprised by the vividness with which the effects of opium are described in Villette, asked whether she had ever, taken opium. Charlotte “replied that she had never, to her knowledge, taken a grain of it in any shape, but that she had followed the process she always adopted when she had to describe anything that had not fallen with­in her own experience; she had thought intently on it for many and many a night before falling asleep—wondering what it was like, or how it would be—till at length, some­times after her story had been arrested at this point for weeks, she wakened up in the morning with all clear before her, as if she had in reality gone through the experience, and then could describe it, word for word, as it happened.” A flawed artist, no doubt, but one whose enormities, whose occasional magniloquence and unrealities and atrocious phrases, do not spoil our interest in her story, or keep us from seeing that her hatred of “tame, vacant life” was without flaw, that her books are an honest and often a splendid hymn in praise of the “good, true, vigorous” passion that strikes its roots deep and lives long. And let us not forget, however often people may bore us by repeat­ing it, that she was a great innovator. She discovered the plain heroine. She discovered the frank heroine who some­times told her love. In English fiction wasn’t she one of the two pioneers in whose work we find the first impassioned rendering of the modern intimacy between man and landscape? As for Sir Walter Scott and Mrs. Radcliffe, much as their men and women observe and enjoy landscape, he did not try for and she did not achieve the degree of intimacy which is so high and so modern in the Brontës.

The other pioneer was Emily Brontë, born a hundred years ago, two years after Charlotte. Mrs. Gaskell’s life revealed Charlotte Bronte, and since it appeared several hundred letters have been published. They better our acquaintance with Charlotte. In the letters to Miss Nussey we can learn, almost week by week, her first, second, third, fourth impressions of the Reverend Arthur Bell Nicholls, her father’s curate, whom she was afterward to marry and love. Mrs. Gaskell told us ever so much less about Emily, and this little is still almost all that we know. Her published letters are still only two. Mme. Duclaux has added one unforgettable picture of Emily’s dying. A hundred and thirty-eight poems, more than half of them discovered by Mr. Clement Shorter, have come to light. But of new material that is mere information we have next to nothing. It is not by any satisfactions of curiosity that her fame has grown. She is still as remote and unknowable as she was when alive.