Survey Shows Why the Economic Recovery Is Weak: You're Saving Too Much

The survey finds that 62 percent of Americans enjoy saving money over spending it. Just 34 percent prefer spending. This finding holds across every demographic: age, race, income levels, political identification, geographic location, and education level. By nearly a 2-to-1 margin, Americans would rather save money than spend it. And this margin is much higher than it was before the recession.





This may sound like good news—and over the long run, most economists would agree, societies that save more tend to be more productive. But, at times like these, extra saving is almost certainly bad.

When the financial crisis struck, Americans suddenly found themselves out of work and unable to purchase goods and services. In return, they cut back their spending—and one families’ spending is another company’s income. When consumers stopped spending, businesses lost customers and had to cut back as well. That included firing workers, who then cut back their own spending and created a deadly, self-reinforcing cycle (also known as a negative feedback loop). In economics terms, the drop in spending is known as a shortfall in aggregate demand.