Privatization or Bust: The Big Reveal in Ryan's Latest Medicare Plan

There are a lot of things to say about these changes, some commendable, some less so. A generous interpretation is that Ryan has absorbed the fact that Medicare spending has slowed way down and so there's no need to make draconian benefit cuts an immediate feature of the program. A more cynical reading is that he's come to accept the fact that the politics of capping Medicare spending are very tough, particularly if you propose doing so in the context of privatizing the program.

From my vantage point, though, the most interesting thing about the change is the way it reveals an ordering of the GOP's priorities vis a vis federal programs in general.

In 2011, Ryan introduced the immaculate version of his Medicare plan—the "end Medicare as we know it" plan. And every year since he's been retreating from that ideal toward something closer to a hybrid between the existing Medicare system and the one conservatives truly want. Along the way he's jettisoned the explicit phaseout of the public payer, the formula for setting premium contributions at a low level, and the cap. In so doing, he's actually given up on the most concrete sources of near- and long-term savings, when producing savings was supposedly the point of reforming the program in the first place.

What he hasn't, and won't ever give up on, no matter what experts ultimately conclude, is partial privatization. When push comes to shove, breaking government monopolies (and age-restricting eligibility) are the only things that really interest the GOP with respect to reforming entitlements.

If you cap spending, and simultaneously introduce premium support, you can argue, in a way, that the two components are complementary—that there needs to be a real cap on Medicare spending for fiscal purposes, particularly in the long-term, but that it's inappropriate for the government to determine what and how much to cut (a la IPAB) when that process can be handed off to insurers and consumers instead.