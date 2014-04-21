Privatization or Bust: The Big Reveal in Ryan's Latest Medicare Plan

It was a radical idea in that it proposed to transition Medicare from a defined benefit to a defined contribution plan; to hold the contributions at unsustainably low levels; and to run them through private insurers.

Over the years he's softened the proposal significantly. In 2012 he reintroduced the traditional Medicare payer as an option seniors can choose alongside private plans. This year's big concession is that he's set the contribution at a higher level, and removed the cap on its growth altogether. If seniors' health care costs increase, the contributions would increase along with it.

There are a lot of things to say about these changes, some commendable, some less so. A generous interpretation is that Ryan has absorbed the fact that Medicare spending has slowed way down and so there's no need to make draconian benefit cuts an immediate feature of the program. A more cynical reading is that he's come to accept the fact that the politics of capping Medicare spending are very tough, particularly if you propose doing so in the context of privatizing the program.