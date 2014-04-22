In a piece on Nerve.com, Harry Fisch, author of the new book The New Naked: The Ultimate Sex Education for Grown-Ups, reports that “an astonishing 45 percent of men finish the sex act too quickly.” How quickly? Within two minutes, according to Fisch. This would seem to be bad news for those men's partners and good news for the posthumous reputation of sex researcher Alfred Kinsey, whose research in the 1940s and 1950s concluded that three-quarters of men usually ejaculated within two minutes.

Before you conclude that Fisch's data simply represents more evidence of a male-dominated society's inherent pleasure inequality, it's worth noting that more recent scholars have looked into the question of what the different sexes actually think about it. As it happens, men may be more bothered by it than women. For a 2004 paper in the Journal of Sex Research, University of New Brunswick researchers S. Andrea Miller and E. Sandra Byers interviewed 152 heterosexual couples on their “actual and desired duration of foreplay and of intercourse.” Their subjects spanned a wide range of ages—21 to 77 years old—and relationship type—from 6-month to 50-year partnerships. Miller and Byers found that men reported a much longer ideal duration than did their partners.