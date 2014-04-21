Yes, That Scene in 'Game of Thrones' Was Rape. No, the Show Isn't Ruined.

Much of the Twittersphere seemed to share this sentiment—especially since the scene as Graves filmed it is so very, very different from the sequence as it appears in the book. There, Cersei lightly protests against the sex, but then changes her mind and ultimately appears to enjoy it.

By this point in the books—just as on the show—Jaime has undertaken a slow, gradual evolution from a brute who pushes children out of windows to a sympathetic amputee who is desperate for his family’s love and approval. In fact, Jaime is one of the few characters who, despite horrific circumstances, has continually changed for the better. Critics of last night’s episode see this rape as a violation of some implicit contract the show created with viewers to salvage Jaime from the Lannister family wreckage.

But this is ridiculous. The show is full of violence and vengeance and horrific crimes perpetrated by all manner of characters. Just a few episodes ago sweet little Arya engaged in a riotous murderfest when confronted by a man who had tortured her in the past. Daenerys, once shy and unassuming and a victim of rape herself, ordered her flame-breathing dragon to immolate the slave-driver with whom she’d just signed a contract. Cersei herself has ordered more men dead than we can count, but because she loves her children so dearly, we hold out hope that she may morph into a force for good. Yes, Arya’s was an act of vengeance. Yes, the man Dany kills is a cruel master who has insulted and demeaned her. And yes, Cersei’s murders and machinations are all a larger part of a political game. But their complexity is what keeps "Game of Thrones" from devolving into a particularly bloody fairytale. If our heroes and heroines never committed immoral acts, they wouldn’t keep our interest or their humanity.

Which is why it’s hard to embrace the argument that, only now, the showrunners have truly ruined "Game of Thrones"'s new golden boy (pun sorta intended). Is Jaime unredeemable in a way that others on the show are not? Is he worse than The Hound, who cut down a child upon instruction, but whom we now find almost charming in his protection of Arya? Is he worse than Daenerys, who uses her birthright as an excuse to march across a continent murdering anyone who steps in her way? Is he worse than Khal Drogo, who was also a rapist but whose wife came to revere him? None of them have been called irredeemable or unsalvageable or unpardonable.

Yes, fans will and should perceive Jaime differently from now on. But Jaime wasn’t all good before he raped Cersei, and he won’t be all bad now. This is television! People suspend disbelief about all kinds of things, especially involving the question of whether perpetrators of ghastly crimes can also be appealing. While I wish the show’s writers had found a different way to handle the sequence (and stayed more faithful to George R.R. Martin’s plotline), I can understand the rationale of shaking up the narrative. It’s only Season 4 (and Book 3!). There’s still a long way to go til winter.