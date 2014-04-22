The low-point came in 2007, when my wife and I had lunch in Jerusalem with The New Republic’s Israel correspondent, Yossi Klein Halevi. It takes about three words to deduce that Yossi comes to his Hebrew by way of Brooklyn, where he spent his first few decades. I, on the other hand, was taught to speak with a native accent. And yet the waitress reflexively addressed him in Hebrew and me in English. I began to stew. Only later did I recognize this to be the cosmically just outcome. (Accent aside, Yossi speaks far, far better Hebrew than I do.) To an Israeli, we were at opposite ends of the status spectrum: Yossi gave up the security of his American lifestyle and moved to Israel. I seemed to be of Israeli provenance, but, as my deteriorating Hebrew attested, long ago decamped for some cushier locale.

If I were being honest with myself, I didn’t truly want to be an Israeli. I wanted the cachet of being Israeli without the existential angst. I discovered this earlier on the same trip, when a passport-control official held me up at the airport. I had been in the line for foreigners; her computer said I belonged in the other line. I waited around for an hour, at which point a weary-eyed bureaucrat showed me a scrap of paper with my Israeli Social Security number and informed me I was a citizen. “Impossible,” I protested. It was a bit like how it must feel to get slapped with a paternity suit. “Dimona? 1978?” he prodded. “Ah, right. Could be,” I said, both stunned and privately impressed with myself. It turns out that, unbeknownst to me, I acquired citizenship when I was two and my family briefly relocated to Israel.

The most immediate implication of this discovery was that I needed an Israeli passport to leave the country. The less immediate implication was that I would need to do the other things expected of bona fide Israelis—like, say, patrol the West Bank. When the full range of obligations later dawned on me in a poorly ventilated Interior Ministry office, I did what any self-respecting American would do: I decided to book it for home. “So I’ll just renounce my citizenship,” I told the woman handling my case. (We compromised on a “temporary travel document” that got me out of the country with my citizenship intact.)

Somehow, even after all this, the basic fraudulence of my Israeli identity didn’t sink in. When my daughter came along, I was determined to mold her in the Israeliness that shaped me as a kid. I assumed she wouldn’t truly be my child unless I passed along that same mix of superiority and alienation.

But the older my daughter got, the less plausible the whole routine felt. Last fall, she started going to pre-school five days a week. Like any parent, I was keen to know what she’d been up to all day. We’d turn out the lights at bedtime and lie on her bed, and I’d pump her for information. In English, my natural sensibility is patient and understated. My style in Hebrew was hectoring and prosecutorial. At some point it occurred to me that I was mimicking an Israeli. It also occurred to me that I was getting nowhere—my daughter was clamming up.

One night a few months ago, I finally switched languages. The effect was magical. I hear my daughter speak English all the time and still I was shocked by her verbiage. She would riff about what she’d done at the playground and what she’d concocted in art class. As is her wont, she would also tell me who’d bitten whom that day, and who’d broken down in tears. Part of it, surely, was that she is much more fluent in English. But that couldn’t have been the whole story. After all, she would answer me in English even when I spoke to her in Hebrew. It was hard to avoid the conclusion that, just as I felt more myself in English, I felt to my daughter more like her father.

Since then, I have settled on a new m.o. I still speak to her in Hebrew when our conversations are fairly rote, like giving instructions or asking basic questions. My emotional attachment to the language is too strong to abandon it. And I’m enough of an overachiever to want to milk the neurological benefits of bilingualism for all I can. Nothing would make me happier than if my daughter eventually became fluent, which she still shows an interest in doing.

But, if so, it almost certainly won’t be thanks to me. I’m guessing that I will speak Hebrew to my daughter less and less as she gets older—and really, I’m okay with it. If you come from an ethnic minority group, it’s tempting to see every step toward assimilation as something shameful, an act of desertion. But it’s not assimilation that eats away at the soul. It’s pretending to be something you’re not.

