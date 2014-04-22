The cracks in this bit of self-delusion have been showing for years now. Often people assume that, as a political journalist with an Israeli name, I have some deep insight into Israeli politics. In fact, I follow developments in Israel only slightly more closely than, say, Canada. Invariably, I end up outing myself as an ignoramus. The Israelis, for their part, rarely mistake me for one of their own. With the exception of a few family members, pretty much any Israeli I speak to in Hebrew will respond in English.

The low-point came in 2007, when my wife and I had lunch in Jerusalem with The New Republic’s Israel correspondent, Yossi Klein Halevi. It takes about three words to deduce that Yossi comes to his Hebrew by way of Brooklyn, where he spent his first few decades. I, on the other hand, was taught to speak with a native accent. And yet the waitress reflexively addressed him in Hebrew and me in English. I began to stew. Only later did I recognize this to be the cosmically just outcome. (Accent aside, Yossi speaks far, far better Hebrew than I do.) To an Israeli, we were at opposite ends of the status spectrum: Yossi gave up the security of his American lifestyle and moved to Israel. I seemed to be of Israeli provenance, but, as my deteriorating Hebrew attested, long ago decamped for some cushier locale.

If I were being honest with myself, I didn’t truly want to be an Israeli. I wanted the cachet of being Israeli without the existential angst. I discovered this earlier on the same trip, when a passport-control official held me up at the airport. I had been in the line for foreigners; her computer said I belonged in the other line. I waited around for an hour, at which point a weary-eyed bureaucrat showed me a scrap of paper with my Israeli Social Security number and informed me I was a citizen. “Impossible,” I protested. It was a bit like how it must feel to get slapped with a paternity suit. “Dimona? 1978?” he prodded. “Ah, right. Could be,” I said, both stunned and privately impressed with myself. It turns out that, unbeknownst to me, I acquired citizenship when I was two and my family briefly relocated to Israel.