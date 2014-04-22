Republicans Prove They're Deadly Serious About Fighting Medicaid Expansion

As evidence, I'd point to reporting by TPM's Dylan Scott, who finds that GOP state legislatures in Georgia and Kansas are taking steps to insure against the risk of future Democratic governors by eliminating the governors' power to expand Medicaid unilaterally.

Kansas and Georgia aren't likely to elect Democratic governors anytime soon. But they're much more likely to elect Democratic governors than they are to elect Democratic state legislatures. And so Republicans in those states want the road to Medicaid expansion to run through their legislatures instead.

Setting aside normative judgments about the non-expansion policy for a moment, what they're saying is that their objection to the Medicaid expansion is real and enduring; not something they expect will change after Obama's presidency is over. If the right's objection to Medicaid expansion was actually just a temporal primal scream about Obama's presidency, state legislators wouldn't necessarily want this power. In fact, if deep down they believed the non-expansion position couldn't hold, they'd probably prefer to keep the power in the governors' offices, so that they can be held blameless if and when the pressure to expand Medicaid becomes overwhelming.