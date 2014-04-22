Republicans Prove They're Deadly Serious About Fighting Medicaid Expansion

There's a line of thinking about state-based resistance to the Affordable Care Act which holds that it is to some large degree an outgrowth of spite directed at Barack Obama specifically, and that it will begin to fade once Obama is out of office and the right stops treating anything but massive resistance to Obamacare as a form of collaboration with a particularly loathsome adversary.

I think there is something to this, but that it is a much smaller phenomenon than ACA supporters hope.

As evidence, I'd point to reporting by TPM's Dylan Scott, who finds that GOP state legislatures in Georgia and Kansas are taking steps to insure against the risk of future Democratic governors by eliminating the governors' power to expand Medicaid unilaterally.

Kansas and Georgia aren't likely to elect Democratic governors anytime soon. But they're much more likely to elect Democratic governors than they are to elect Democratic state legislatures. And so Republicans in those states want the road to Medicaid expansion to run through their legislatures instead.