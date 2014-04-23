Putin Is Using WWII for Propaganda Because It's the Best Memory That Russia Has

But that memory has to be purged of its negative pages, and so Russia now has a Commission to Prevent the Falsification of History. Russian directors have begun to make movies about the war in which the Red Army is completely flawless and free of sin. Historians who question Josef Stalin’s conduct of the war are ostracized. The past that fills the lacunae of the present must be perfect, and it must be so everywhere, which is why the country is suddenly festooned with black-and-orange striped St. George’s ribbons (once the ribbon on a tsarist medal), which were issued to commemorate the feats of Soviet soldiers.

It all began in 2012 when Putin returned to the presidency. Just two days after his inauguration, he let everyone know how he envisions Russia: as a strong power that plays an important role on the world stage. He announced this during the Victory Day parade. Explaining how Russia would fight new evil in the world, he harkened back to the example of how Russia defeated the evil of fascism back in 1945. “Russia is consistently pursuing a policy of strengthening global security,” he said. “And we have a great moral right to fundamentally and persistently defend our positions, because it was our country that took the main brunt of Nazism.” And, though he didn’t name it outright, it was clear what he meant by the new evil in the world: the United States.

This is how Putin began his third term, and this is exactly how he continued it. The victory in the war is constantly mentioned by the state. The victory in the war is the indulgence for every government sin. The victory in the war is now a weapon in fighting the opposition. When the state decided to put pressure on the independent television channel Dozhd (where I am the deputy editor), it accused the network of offending citizens’ feelings with its poll about the German siege of Leningrad. Immediately, advertisers and cable and satellite operators turned away from us, and state media started calling our channel “fascist.”