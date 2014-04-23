Putin Is Using WWII for Propaganda Because It's the Best Memory That Russia Has

The Great Patriotic War, which cost the USSR nearly 30 million lives, has touched nearly every Russian family in some way, and it is the main—if not only—connecting thread unifying Russians today. Putin knows this in part because he is himself from such a family—he says his brother died during the siege of Leningrad ten years before he was born. He knows the power of this painful heritage. And so, wishing to rally Russians around himself, he has begun to use the memory of the war.

But that memory has to be purged of its negative pages, and so Russia now has a Commission to Prevent the Falsification of History. Russian directors have begun to make movies about the war in which the Red Army is completely flawless and free of sin. Historians who question Josef Stalin’s conduct of the war are ostracized. The past that fills the lacunae of the present must be perfect, and it must be so everywhere, which is why the country is suddenly festooned with black-and-orange striped St. George’s ribbons (once the ribbon on a tsarist medal), which were issued to commemorate the feats of Soviet soldiers.

It all began in 2012 when Putin returned to the presidency. Just two days after his inauguration, he let everyone know how he envisions Russia: as a strong power that plays an important role on the world stage. He announced this during the Victory Day parade. Explaining how Russia would fight new evil in the world, he harkened back to the example of how Russia defeated the evil of fascism back in 1945. “Russia is consistently pursuing a policy of strengthening global security,” he said. “And we have a great moral right to fundamentally and persistently defend our positions, because it was our country that took the main brunt of Nazism.” And, though he didn’t name it outright, it was clear what he meant by the new evil in the world: the United States.

This is how Putin began his third term, and this is exactly how he continued it. The victory in the war is constantly mentioned by the state. The victory in the war is the indulgence for every government sin. The victory in the war is now a weapon in fighting the opposition. When the state decided to put pressure on the independent television channel Dozhd (where I am the deputy editor), it accused the network of offending citizens’ feelings with its poll about the German siege of Leningrad. Immediately, advertisers and cable and satellite operators turned away from us, and state media started calling our channel “fascist.”

The victory in the war is also the justification for every foreign policy escapade. Government media referred to the annexation of Crimea as “the third defense of Sevastopol” and the B roll for the reports were shots of the battle for Crimea in the Second World War. Supporters of the Crimean annexation, as well as the separatists in southeastern Ukraine, differentiate themselves by tying St. George’s ribbons to their clothes. All of them say that they want to be part of Russia so that Russia can defend them from the “fascism” of the new Ukrainian government. Moscow, meanwhile, insists that it supports them for this exact reason, and that it doesn’t really have a choice: The Soviet people didn’t defeat fascism 70 years ago just to see it come roaring back today.