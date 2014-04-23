Cobb, who helped found WaterBrook Press nearly two decades ago, acknowledged several of Barber’s accusations in his defense, while insisting that Convergent was more than just a different name. “God and the Gay Christian is not published by WaterBrook or by Multnomah—nor would it be editorially appropriate for either,” he noted. Rather, he argued, it is in keeping with the Convergent spirit: “We believe,” he said, “it offers a thoughtful examination of Scripture on the topic of same-sex relationships.” He said he granted a few staffers’ requests not to work on it. Cobb was unavailable for comment.

The book does not appear out of place at Convergent. The imprint was launched in 2012 under Cobb’s auspices expressly to “explore the contemporary faith experience for a broad range of Christians who are drawn to an open, inclusive and culturally engaged exploration.” Previous titles include Spiritual Misfit: A Memoir of Uneasy Faith and Girl at the End of the World: My Escape from Fundamentalism in Search of a Faith with a Future.

Nor does it seem out of place when you consider that the parent company is Random House Penguin, the largest American publisher and a division of Germany’s Bertelsmann Group. Random House Penguin did not make anyone else at the house available Tuesday. UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon, Random House Penguin referred further inquiry to Cobb’s statement.