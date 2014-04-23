How Obamacare Could Get Unelectable Republicans Nominated In Senate Races

Conservatives want you to believe that Democrats are running away from Obamacare everywhere, despite mountains of evidence that a) it's just not true, and b) the politics of Obamacare are complex, and changing before our eyes. Here is a particularly intricate contortion, in response to a new radio ad from Senator Kay Hagan.

"The point is to accuse [GOP Senate candidate Thom] Tillis of hypocrisy in attacking her over something he allegedly 'praised,' but the first time I listened to it I thought she was attacking him simply for calling O-Care 'a great idea' in the first place. And no doubt that’s how many listeners will take it—and Team Hagan knows it, and is just fine with it. Essentially, she’s trying to maneuver Tillis around into being the pro-ObamaCare candidate so that she can posture as a quasi-anti one."